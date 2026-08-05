Maniacal Trump-hater loses Democratic primary — BIGLY

Another nemesis of President Donald Trump has bitten the dust, politically speaking.

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) has voted as a far-left radical since he was first elected to Congress in 2022. He has even introduced articles of impeachment against Sec. of War Pete Hegseth, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and, of course, the president himself.

The district is a safe Democrat seat.

But Thanedar was always an awkward fit for Michigan's 13th Congressional District. He was born in India, often speaks in broken English, and doesn't really even seem to know the area. A year ago, Thanedar went viral for all the wrong reasons after he struggled to name a city in his district other than Detroit.

Earlier this year, Thanedar seemingly threatened Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott, warning him during a congressional hearing, "You better hope you get pardoned." And like Tony Fauci, Thanedar has also been accused of harming beagles, though he has denied wrongdoing.

Despite the controversies, this year, Thanedar once again asked the people in his district for their vote. This time, they said no.

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In the Democratic primary election on Tuesday, democratic socialist challenger Donavan McKinney quickly jumped out to a lead, and with 99% of votes counted, McKinney ultimately defeated Thanedar, 51.9% to 48.1%.

Thanedar conceded defeat before noon on Wednesday: "This morning, I called Rep. Donavan McKinney and congratulated him on his win. I offered him full cooperation and a smooth transition."

The district is a safe Democrat seat, and McKinney is expected to coast to victory over Republican Taras "T.P." Nykoriak in November.

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