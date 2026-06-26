GOP bill aims to gut online censorship funds — and where the money is going will shock you

A Republican-sponsored bill wants to make sure no money goes toward censoring Americans' speech online.

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.) is credited with making key additions to the text that people who feel they have been blacklisted online will surely appreciate.

Prohibitions on any form of deplatforming, deboosting, demonetizing.

The appropriations bill, H.R. 8595, contains text specifically designed to prevent NGOs and nonprofits from aiding tech companies in online censorship.

This includes prohibitions on any form of deplatforming, deboosting, demonetizing, suppressing, or otherwise penalizing lawful speech online in the United States.

Funds also cannot be used to affect advertising, sponsorship, payment, or revenues on the basis of lawful online speech.

Additionally, no programs can help, directly or indirectly, "create, disseminate, share, or operationalize any blacklist or similar designation system."

Mike Benz, director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, described portions of the bill as prohibiting NGOs, contractors, or subcontractors from supporting or helping a foreign government looking to wield censorship laws on platforms like X, Meta, Google, or YouTube.

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However, among many of the appropriations in the bill, which includes money to the Offices of Inspector General, the State Department, and the Treasury Department, are appropriations to a series of organizations most Americans are likely are not aware of.

Many of these organizations are spending money in a way most Republicans would not approve of either, even if they are not even in the realm of censorship.

This includes appropriations for the National Endowment for Democracy, which has a stated goal of supporting "projects of nongovernmental groups abroad who are working for democratic goals in more than 100 countries."

The organization's board of directors includes several sitting U.S. House members and senators.

Appropriations also go to the Israeli Arab Scholarship Program, which "funds scholarships for Israeli Arabs to attend institutions of higher education in the United States."

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The Center for Middle Eastern-Western Dialogue Trust Fund also gets support in the bill, an organization that has historically served as "a bridge between Iranian and U.S. scholars and experts by including Iranian citizens in its conferences when possible."

It also pushes dialogue on topics including "the Caspian Sea and its neighbors, unity and diversity in Iraq, and the future of Afghanistan."

Other appropriations are provided to the East-West Center, which has a "lush 21-acre campus" in Hawaii that "promotes better relations and understanding among the people and nations of the United States, Asia, and the Pacific."

At the same time, the Asia Foundation has a "Strategy 2030" program that aims to "build inclusive, future-ready economies."

The House will hold a final passage vote on the bill this week.

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