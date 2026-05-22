‘The last nail in Cornyn’s political coffin’: John Thune MELTS DOWN after Trump backs Ken Paxton

President Trump’s endorsement of Ken Paxton has shaken up the Texas Senate race, and establishment Republicans like John Thune are not happy.

When asked how “disappointed or frustrated” he was with the president’s decision to endorse Paxton, Thune responded, “Well, I think you all know my position on this issue. I’ve made it very clear for months now.”

“Senator Cornyn is a principled conservative, he is a very effective senator for the state of Texas, but ... none of us control what the president does. He made his decision about that. That doesn’t change the way I feel,” he continued.

Thune went on to say that he “will continue to be supportive of Senator Cornyn and his re-election.”

BlazeTV host Pat Gray believes it’s “the last nail in Cornyn’s political coffin.”

“There’s no way he wins now, right?” Gray asks. “Paxton was already ahead. This is just going to cement that deal, I would think.”

“And John Thune, is he going to be public enemy number one now? There’s a guy who deserves it,” he says, pointing out that Thune “wouldn’t do what was necessary to get the SAVE America Act passed."

“He didn’t want to take the necessary steps in order to make it happen to where they could get to a majority vote after the filibuster,” he says. “Wouldn’t have been that tough."