‘A dangerous movie’: Glenn Beck warns ‘Citizen Vigilante’ signals a dark moral shift after Germany bans it

“ Citizen Vigilante ,” a 2026 action thriller starring Armie Hammer, has sparked such intense controversy, Germany outright banned it.

The film centers on a vigilante who rebels against the government to target violent criminals and rapists (often portrayed as Muslim migrants) along with the corrupt officials enabling them. Maintaining his anonymity, he builds a massively popular social media presence, rallying the public against the reigning authorities.

“[‘Citizen Vigilante’] is being viewed with satisfaction in some communities,” Glenn Beck says, calling it “extraordinarily dangerous.”

Unlike other iconic anti-hero characters in films like “The Equalizer,” “Death Wish,” and “Pale Rider” who reluctantly step in to quell evil, Hammer’s character, Glenn says, not only “wants to” be a punisher of evil, but he compels others to join him in that endeavor.

Calling this film indicative of “an enormous moral shift,” Glenn warns that “the gunfighter that stays becomes the tyrant.”

Instead of washing the blood from his hands and “[riding] away in the sunset” after his mission is accomplished, Hammer’s character revels in his notoriety as a social media star and vows to continue his vigilantism until citizens learn to take justice into their own hands.

“This is a dangerous movie,” Glenn says.

“I think the whole point was to ... point out actual things that are happening ... like in the U.K. There are some very bad things that are happening because of mass illegal immigration. The governments are failing. They’re turning a blind eye to it,” adds Jason Buttrill, Glenn’s head researcher and writer.

He doesn’t believe, however, that Hammer’s vigilante character is presented as the solution to disorder and corruption.

“They showed that this is not a good guy. He’s a very bad guy. He’s an evil guy. If government fails to protect their people, if they allow these things to happen, there will be a Bubba effect, and you will not like the devil that shows up afterwards,” he explains.

Glenn agrees but fears that most spectators will miss this and interpret Hammer’s character as the answer to society’s ills.

“If you’re over in England or you’re in Germany, that stuff is happening,” he says, referring to how some governments are willfully enabling a breakdown of law and order by protecting and covering for violent criminals (especially migrants), while ordinary citizens suffer unchecked crime, two-tier policing, and suppressed criticism of mass immigration.

Glenn is deeply concerned that citizens suffering under this kind of soft totalitarianism will watch this movie and say, “Damn right — that’s exactly what should happen.”

But “you’re not gonna like the guy who shows up,” he warns.

To hear more, watch the video above.

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