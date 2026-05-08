Florida girl, 12, accused of threatening to 'shoot up' elementary school, threatening teacher

A 12-year-old Florida girl is accused of threatening to "shoot up" an elementary school and threatening a teacher, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said Monday that detectives over the weekend responded to a Gaggle alert about an explicit written threat sent to a teacher at Louise S. McInnis Elementary School in DeLeon Springs, which is just under an hour north of Orlando.

'I was still playing with Barbies at 12!! SMH!!'

Gaggle is a K-12 online safety management software that gives schools the ability to monitor student activity on school-provided devices for "concerning content."

The sheriff's office said that in addition to threatening the teacher, the sender said "they were going to shoot up the school on the last day."

The sheriff's office added that while the message "came from the student account of a 12-year-old boy, detectives determined it was sent by his 12-year-old ex-girlfriend who had his login information."

The girl was charged with making written/electronic threats to kill and unlawful use of a two-way communications device, both felonies, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office posted video of a deputy escorting the handcuffed girl from a sheriff's office vehicle and perp-walking her into a holding cell. Blaze News is not naming the suspect or showing her face because of her age.

RELATED: 12-year-old Florida girl posts 'detailed manifesto' about conducting mass shooting at middle school over bullying: Cops

Image source: Volusia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office video screenshot

Commenters underneath the sheriff's office post about the arrest seemed stunned by it, particularly in regard to the suspect's age and dating status:

"Kids have ex-girlfriends at 12??" one commenter reacted.

"I was still playing with Barbies at 12!! SMH!!" another user exclaimed.

"12-year-old ex-girlfriend," another commenter noted. "I can't get past the 12-year-old ex-girlfriend!!!"

"12-year-olds are dating and breaking up?" another user wondered.

"An ex-girlfriend or ex-boyfriend at 12???" another commenter declared. "I was still in my horse-crazy phase at 12 and couldn’t care less about boys."

Other commenters pointed out the girl's physical appearance as a concern:

"The usual suspect ... the green hair gives it away," one commenter stated.

"Colored hair, check. Septum piercing, check. Stolen login, check," another user observed. "Who could have seen this coming from a mile away? Glad they’re felony charges."

Blaze News has reported extensively on similar arrests in Florida recently:

An 11-year-old boy who was arrested in March for making a death threat was charged with the same crime in October, officials said.

Also in March, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested a 10-year-old boy and perp-walked him on camera after officials said he threatened to bring a gun to his elementary school and left a kill list in his classroom.

In February, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said officers arrested a 12-year-old girl after she posted online a "detailed manifesto" about carrying out a mass shooting at a middle school due to bullying.

Also in February, a pair of 15-year-olds were arrested after being accused of threatening to shoot up high schools, police said.

In late October, an 11-year-old girl was arrested after writing a "kill list" at her desk at school, police said. Then just two weeks later, an 11-year-old boy from the same school district was arrested after allegedly creating a "kill list" at school, police said.

Also in October, a Florida sheriff's office came under fire for posting a 9-year-old male's mug shot on Facebook after his felony arrest for allegedly bringing a knife into his elementary school.

Just a week prior, that same sheriff's office said a 10-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, a third-degree felony, after bringing a pocketknife to school and threatening another student. The sheriff's office posted the suspect's name and mug shot.

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