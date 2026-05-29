Socialist mayoral candidate is outraged at encampment outside her LA home — but it's not what it seems

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman expressed her anger at tents that appeared outside of her home, but it apparently wasn't homeless people who took up residence on her sidewalk.

It was a prankster who claimed to have organized the encampment to protest against the failing policies in Los Angeles about the homelessness crisis.

Raman also claimed that the failures of the city government are what led her to run for mayor after claiming that she had successfully addressed homelessness as a city councilwoman.

Raman spoke about the tents on a podcast with Adam Conover and expressed anger at the political stunt.

"I woke up this morning to a sound of commotion outside of my window, and I looked out the window, and I realized that there were people setting up what was I think a fake encampment, like a homeless encampment outside of my house," she said.

"Multiple people gathered there filming it ... shooting something with cameras and things like that outside of my house!" she added. "I think to make a political video that would talk about how, I don't want this at all, but ... this is somebody who wants encampments on our streets."

Conover claimed that she had actually cleared out more encampments than her predecessor, and Raman agreed.

"I have two little kids; they didn't see it, luckily, this morning," she continued. "But I feel badly that I’m even subjecting them to that at all. But it has definitely, this has gone far beyond what I expected the campaign to be about."

The videos showed men acting like homeless people pushing tires, sitting on a mattress, and pretending to be strung out on drugs in front of her home.

Conover went on to claim that setting up fake tents outside of her home was "harassment" and blamed Spencer Pratt, who is also running for mayor, even though he had no apparent connection to the stunt.

Raman also claimed that the failures of the city government are what led her to run for mayor after claiming that she had successfully addressed homelessness as a city councilwoman.

The organizer of the tent stunt told KTTV-TV that he had nothing to do with the Pratt campaign, though he said he was a fan.

"This is happening all over the city. And we brought it to her doorstep so she can see what other people are going through," said the organizer, who wanted to remain anonymous.

"We’re basically doing a parody ad for [Raman]," he added. "Like if we were in charge of her campaign, this is the ad that we would make."

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The Pratt campaign responded by posting a video of Raman previously rolling her eyes at residents who were upset at their children being exposed to homeless encampments.

"I don't think a kid's going to be safer because a tent is 500 feet away from a school. It's, like, whatever," Raman says in the video.

"God blessed me with some stupid opponents," Pratt added.

The organizer also responded to her comments on the Conover podcast.

"It’s a public street. I can see why she’s upset, but she should think about everybody else who’s going through the same thing constantly but being ignored," he added.

The organizer said the effort was being funded by donors across the country.

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