'Supergirl' Milly Alcock's most fearsome foe? Christian dads

The star of the upcoming "Supergirl" movie says she has one major weakness — and it isn't Kryptonite.

It's the online trolls.

'I'm actively trying not to engage — although how could you not?'

Super grrrl

In a recent Variety interview, Australian actress Milly Alcock talked about dealing with fan backlash — specifically reaction to comments she made about working on "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon."

Speaking to "Vanity Fair" in March, the 26-year-old said the role "definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on," before adding, "We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women's bodies. I can't really stop them. I can only be myself."

Now Alcock says any fans who took this as some kind of feminist male-bashing are way off base.

“I didn’t even say ‘men’ — I said ‘people'! And they got so angry. I was like, ‘You’re proving my point. You’re proving my point!’”

While Alcock said she struggles not to let her haters get to her, she admitted that the "pain" of such interactions allow her to connect with her superhero character, who also has to navigate a dangerous world filled with evildoers.

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Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Christian dads

For Alcock, what makes "online forums" especially dangerous is the "unhealthy relationship" they encourage users to have with celebrities.

Especially worrisome are the posters who — like most supervillains — disguise themselves.

"[P]eople whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts. Or someone's name and then 'Dad of four, Christian,' which is hilarious to me. But I mean, whose opinion do you really care about? If you're pissing the right kind of people off, you're doing OK."

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Child of the internet

Although Alcock's theory is that all comic-book movie characters let their fans down, it seems more likely that her later admission that she spends too much time online is the actual culprit.

While being described as a child of the internet who finds it really hard to put down her phone, Alcock said it was "because sometimes people reinforce beliefs that you have about yourself, and you're like, 'Now someone’s said it! It's true!' And you've got to remind yourself that it's not."

"Sitting at a café and watching people and reading alone — just being a participant in real life — has been helpful,” she told the outlet.

She chalked this behavior up to her age, despite having had major acting roles her entire adult life.

"I'm Gen Z! Yeah, I grew up online, so I'm actively trying not to engage — although how could you not?"

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