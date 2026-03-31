'Supergirl' star expects backlash because fans have 'weird ownership of women's bodies' — the responses are hilarious

The star of the upcoming "Supergirl" movie is already raising hackles with her comments about society having "weird ownership of women's bodies."

Australian actress Milly Alcock, 25, made the comments in an interview with Vanity Fair just ahead of the release of her feature film based on the well-known comic book character.

'These movies are so bad that they have to start attacking the fans before the movie even comes out.'

Alcock was asked if she was prepared to face the ire of fans of the character who may object to her portrayal. She pointed back to her experience as a young actress in the prequel series of the "Game of Thrones" franchise.

"It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on. We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women's bodies," she said.

"I can't really stop them. I can only be myself," she added.

The odd statement was posted to social media, where many fulfilled her prediction by responding with mockery.

"The movie is NOT OUT yet but they're already crying about bigotry and sexism. Right on f**king cue," one popular response reads.

"These movies are so bad that they have to start attacking the fans before the movie even comes out," another detractor said.

"Strange how she doesn't say anything about how much she loves the character. It's all about her. That's what repels fans," another user replied.

"If I were a production company I would gag these crazy people before they tank their movies. Let them tank on their own," another critic said.

"The Supergirl TV show had many seasons and was pretty well loved. Some of these hollywood folk have their head up their asses so far they're breathing methane," another said.

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On the other hand, some did agreed with her comment.

"I mean, she's not really wrong, people have already been making weird comments about Milly, from saying she's 'not sexy enough' to straight-up body shaming her, so that kind of proves her point about how people feel entitled to judge women in these roles," one commenter said.

'Supergirl' comes out in theaters on June 26.

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