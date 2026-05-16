FIERY EXCHANGE: Sara Gonzales confronts H-1B sponsor over alleged unauthorized business activity

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is back again with yet another video report on alleged H-1B fraud in her home state of Texas.

After multiple attempts to visit the listed address for Great America Technologies — a registered business in Plano, Texas, that sponsors multiple H-1B workers but has no signs of activity as well as a defunct phone number and website — Sara finally located the owner.

The confrontation led to fiery exchange.

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“Let me give you the details on this company,” says Sara.

“In 2017 they formed this company with officers from Andhra Pradesh, India. They moved to Razor Boulevard allegedly in 2019, and in 2024, the previous owners, Laxmi Boggula and another gentleman, removed themselves as the directors and listed Nagarjuna Reddy Sakam as shareholder and director,” she explains.

“Now what we presume after doing some digging is that this new director, Nagarjuna … is actually the old director Laxmi’s husband. So it seems like we may be stumbling upon an H-1B/H-4 dependent situation where the woman opens the business and the H-1B visa worker actually runs it,” she continues.

In the next part of the video, Sara paid a visit to Nagarjuna’s personal residence.

After questioning him about the empty office and defunct phone number and website, Sara asked Nagarjuna to show her the business’ public access files and pressed him about the multiple H-1B employees he sponsors according to USCIS data.

This led to a heated back-and-forth exchange, in which Nagarjuna repeatedly denied that he employed as many H-1B workers as the USCIS database currently lists and claimed that the public access files were at a new business location in Frisco, Texas.

When Sara vowed to visit the site to obtain the files, Nagarjuna accused her of “creating nonsense.”

“Who the f**k are you come ask all these things?” he lashed out.

“Who the f**k are you to complain that I’m rooting out scam and fraud?” Sara fired back.

“Now I’m suspicious, because … if you’re doing something the right way, why would you care that I’m rooting out fraud?” she asked.

Sara then inquired about who was running the company before Nagarjuna received his green card and transferred the business to his name.

“Who was running the business at that time?” she asked.

“Me,” he said.

He then backtracked, “We [he and his wife] both are running [the business].”

“Well, you’re not allowed to do that. … How are you supposed to run that business and have a job that you're actually being sponsored for on an H-1B?” Sara asked.

“You're admitting that you were running a company that's generating income. That's against the H-1B rules,” she continued.

The contentious exchange ended with Nagarjuna threatening to file a lawsuit for being recorded without his permission and Sara vowing to report his business.

To see the footage, watch the video above.

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