Liberals in MAGA clothing run covert campaign against Trump-backed candidate

A green energy political action committee has spent over $700,000 on faux-MAGA ads attacking Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) to boost primary challenger Charlie Hatcher.



“Charlie Hatcher is an America First conservative who gets things done,” Invest in Tomorrow’s advertisement states. “Pro-gun, pro-life, pro-Trump, Charlie Hatcher is the trusted conservative leader we need.”

'If you’re an extremist on American energy, you’re on our target list.’

Despite what the ad’s content may suggest, Invest in Tomorrow isn’t a conservative organization. The PAC is funded by Democratic donors and former Obama-Biden officials aiming to punish politicians who oppose green energy subsidies.

“As the Trump-endorsed candidate in this race, I am being targeted by left-wing liberals from California because I am one of President Trump’s closest allies,” Ogles told Blaze News when reached for comment. “More than $1 million is flowing to my opponent from Gavin Newsom’s top donors and former Biden officials.”

Trump endorsed Ogles in October.

Ripple Labs co-founder Chris Larsen donated $6 million to the PAC between February and June 2026, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures. Larsen previously donated $10 million in crypto to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. The San Francisco tycoon is worth nearly $13 billion.

“I’m a big believer in Gavin,” Larsen told Politico in May. “His instincts are incredible. It’s super early, but we’re already supporting him in any way we can.”

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CleanChoice Energy CEO Tom Matzzie chairs the PAC and contributed $50,000 in February. “If you’re an extremist on American energy, you’re on our target list,” Matzzie told Punchbowl News.



Despite claiming not to know Hatcher’s views on green energy, Matzzie said the PAC wants to “communicate a message to the other members of Congress that if you take these extreme positions, the industry is watching.”

Although Matzzie told Punchbowl the PAC aims to avoid being “sucked into those partisan games,” he’s pedigreed in left-wing politics. Matzzie previously worked for the Democratic National Committee, AFL-CIO, MoveOn.org, and John Kerry’s presidential campaign.

Former Biden Department of Energy Loan Programs Office Executive Director Jigar Shah donated $50,000 to Invest in Tomorrow in March 2026. His Obama-era predecessors Mark McCall and Peter Davidson donated $200,000 and $26,525 respectively. McCall is currently managing director at green private equity firm Lime Rock New Energy, while Davidson is CEO of asset management company Aligned Climate Capital.

Ogles and Hatcher are running in Tennessee's newly redrawn 5th District. Though solidly Republican, nearly 83% of voters were previously in a different district and are new to Ogles, according to the Tennessean.

Formerly the Tennessee commissioner of agriculture, Hatcher received Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's endorsement on July 16.

Invest in Tomorrow also campaigned against Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) during his primary campaign for Texas attorney general. The PAC ran advertisements accusing Roy of being insufficiently MAGA. Roy ultimately lost to state Sen. Mayes Middleton.

"As leaders within the clean energy industry, ITC PAC is proud of our role in ending Chip Roy's political career, investing nearly $1.5 million to reach GOP voters where they are — including on conservative cable, streaming sites like Rumble, and on MAGA social media — to remind them that Chip Roy betrayed their leader," Invest in Tomorrow posted on X in May after Roy's loss.

The House Freedom Caucus Fund has spent over $560,000 to defend Ogles against Invest in Tomorrow's campaign, according to a spokesperson.

“This desperate attempt to SILENCE me is futile,” Ogles told Blaze News. “I will not be silent, and I will never stop fighting to put America First.”

Chris Larsen, Jigar Shah, Peter Davidson, Tom Mattzie, and Charlie Hatcher did not respond to requests for comment. Invest in Tomorrow Coalition PAC, Aligned Climate Capital, and CleanChoice Energy also did not respond for comment.

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