Joe Raedle/Getty Images (L), Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images (R)
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Cracker Barrel CEO finally steps down following woke rebrand and year of financial disasters
July 27, 2026
Cracker Barrel lost more than 10% of its foot traffic under the current CEO.
The cracker has finally crumbled for the executive at the forefront of Cracker Barrel's infamous rebranding meltdown.
Just over 11 months ago, Julie Felss Masino was responsible for what could be considered the American story of the year when Cracker Barrel completely swapped out its iconic logo for a mascot-free reimagining.
'I want to thank Julie for her leadership and commitment to Cracker Barrel.'
On Monday, Cracker Barrel announced that Masino would be stepping down after the company conducted a "comprehensive succession planning and search process."
In a press release, the brand said that while Masino would stay on in advisory role until October 9, it would only be to "support a smooth transition" for her replacement, David Deno.
Deno will join the Cracker Barrel board of directors following his role as CEO of Bloomin' Brands, which owns Outback Steakhouse. He also spent 15 years in senior-level operations at Yum! Brands, which owns KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell.
Masino has been at the helm of Cracker Barrel since late 2023, but it wasn't until 2025 that the business spiraled out of control.
After ensuring audiences last August that customers would love the new changes, Masino led Cracker Barrel down a winding, woke road that had customers putting the company on blast for all its progressive initiatives.
RELATED: Cracker Barrel CEO praises company's 'Google star rating' while revealing huge financial losses
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Looking down the barrel
Cracker Barrel was knee deep in "culture and inclusion," stating on its website that it wanted to promote "inclusive, ambitious, and diverse" team members.
This included the "Be Bold" program, which had a mission to develop "Black Leaders" through "allyship, mentorship, and education."
The "Hola!" initiative promoted "Hispanic and Latino culture through hiring, developing, and retaining talent" within the company.
Cracker Barrel also had a program about "empowering" women and another regarding "strengthening Cracker Barrel's relationship to the LGBTQ+ community."
As the backlash peaked, Masino told Blaze co-founder Glenn Beck, "I feel like I've been fired by America."
In March 2026, Masino had no choice but to reveal how bad the company had been doing financially. Total revenue decreased by 7.9% compared to the year before. Restaurant revenue dropped by 7.5%, and traffic had declined by more than 10%. At the same time though, Masino praised the restaurant's Google rating as having its "highest quarterly score since Q2 in fiscal year 2020."
A recent notable partnership with NASCAR featured Cracker Barrel hosting a women's podcast and wine sampling on its stage at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in late June.
RELATED: 'I feel like I've been fired by America': Cracker Barrel CEO nearly brought to tears over redesign backlash
Parting remarks
"We are confident David [Deno] is the right leader to continue building on the Cracker Barrel legacy, drive further positive momentum operationally and financially, and create sustainable value for our shareholders," said independent chairman of the Cracker Barrel board Carl Berquist.
"On behalf of the board and the entire company, I want to thank Julie for her leadership and commitment to Cracker Barrel," he added.
Deno described Cracker Barrel as "a truly iconic American brand, defined by its unique combination of warm country hospitality, timeless appeal, and deep connection with guests across generations."
The new CEO said he was honored to lead the team while "unlocking the full potential" of the Cracker Barrel brand by focusing on food and experiences.
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Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
andrewsaystv
Andrew Chapados
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.@andrewsaystv →
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