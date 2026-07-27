Mitch McConnell's office releases another photo of him as questions linger

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky wrote in a statement Monday that he is still recovering from a fall in June and released a photo of himself in an apparent attempt to quell suspicion about his absence.

The photo shows a smiling McConnell alongside his wife, Elaine Chao. It was reportedly taken on Sunday from a rehabilitation facility. Unlike the previous photo released, he is not holding a newspaper or any other item that might help verify when it was taken.

'He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.'

McConnell released a statement in the press release lamenting that he would not be able to attend the annual Fancy Farm Picnic, a massive church fundraiser in Kentucky that has been running for more than 140 years.

"I'm still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors' orders," he wrote.

"As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I'm looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon," he added.

The Office of the Attending Physician, the specialized unit that provides health care to members of Congress, also released a statement on his condition.

"Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls," the office said.

McConnell's bout with childhood polio continues to affect his health, the office added.

"He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office," it concluded.

Chao reportedly traveled to China days before McConnell's fall, and three days after his hospitalization, the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. shared a photo of Chao with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. She has since returned to Kentucky.

RELATED: Kentucky governor makes unusual request as mystery deepens over Mitch McConnell's health

Mitch McConnell press release

McConnell has been heavily criticized by Democrats as well as some in his own party for being far too secretive about his condition.

"Allowing speculation to continue in the media is not fair to the Senator or to Kentuckians," reads a statement from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D), "and my hope is that this provides him the opportunity to share the information in a transparent manner, direct from the source."

McConnell previously announced that he was not running for re-election. He is the longest-running senator for Kentucky and has the longest record of leading the U.S. Senate.

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