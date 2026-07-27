Knife-wielding male enters BBQ restaurant 'frightening customers and staff' — and then concealed-carrying patron steps up

A knife-wielding male entered a Southern California restaurant "frightening customers and staff" earlier this month, according to law enforcement — that is, until a concealed-carrying patron stepped into the fray.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a report of a person armed with a knife at Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que in the 11300 block of South Street in Cerritos just after 2 p.m. July 19, KABC-TV reported.

'He pointed a gun at him, told him to put the knife down, [but] the guy kept walking toward him like Michael Myers.'

Deputies told the station that a preliminary investigation found that the armed male entered the restaurant and ran through the kitchen/service areas "frightening customers and staff."

However, a customer who was "lawfully armed and possessed a valid concealed carry permit" confronted the male and ordered him to drop the knife, deputies told KABC.

But the male with the knife reportedly charged toward the customer, and the customer shot him, the station said.

In addition, a sheriff's department source told KABC that the knife-wielding male apparently stabbed himself before walking into the restaurant.

A restaurant employee told the station that what went down resembled a horror movie.

"I just saw a guy run in the restaurant with his throat slit, and he had a knife. Once he went to the main dining area with all the guests, I guess there was another guest that was sitting down," the employee recounted to KABC. "He pointed a gun at him, told him to put the knife down, [but] the guy kept walking toward him like Michael Myers. He shot him."

Investigators told the station they believe the incident began prior to the male getting to the restaurant. The sheriff's department source added to KABC that the male with the knife had been driving a stolen truck before abandoning it and stabbing himself at a nearby Starbucks on South Street.

Magaly Zacarias told the station she saw the driver before he ran toward Lucille's: "I noticed a driver driving recklessly into the plaza. He just left the car there, ran off to Lucille's, and it seemed like he had a knife in his hand, and he was also wounded. I got a closer look at the car, and it seems like there was already blood all over the steering wheel and inside of the car."

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Zacarias works nearby and added to KABC that the deadly incident was a shock to her and others who work in the area: "We were really anxious, especially because this plaza is safe, so it was a little shocking for us to hear what was happening."

Daniela Reyes of Cerritos told the station that she and other frequent shoppers also were shaken.

"It's just crazy to think about, because what if we were, well, knock on wood, but what if we were nearby and something like this happened?" Reyes noted to KABC. "And now it's like, OK, we have to be careful with our surroundings."

Javier Reyes added to the station that he hopes security is increased: "Hopefully there's more security, because this is kind of unacceptable that this happened, and it makes me worried to go out for a nice Sunday dinner."

More from KABC:

Homicide investigators and the sheriff's department deputies had the restaurant blocked off as the investigation continued. Witnesses and employees were being questioned.



Investigators have not released the name of the man who was shot and killed. They also have not released a possible motive for why he hurt himself and then went to the restaurant.



Deputies said the customer who shot the armed man remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with investigators.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

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