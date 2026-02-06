'Anyone who breaks into someone's home should expect to get shot': Gun-toting Florida homeowner takes care of business

An armed Florida homeowner fired shots in self-defense amid a burglary attempt Wednesday night, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Wednesday after a homeowner reported two suspects attempted to break into a house on Clearwater Road, officials said.

'This is a serious crime with real consequences.'

The homeowner fired a gun and struck a juvenile male suspect, who was later transported to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition, officials said.

A second suspect — later identified as 18-year-old Anson Shawn Drew of Fernandina Beach — fled the scene but was located shortly after with assistance from NCSO’s Drone Unit and K-9 Unit and air support from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

WJAX-TV reported that the juvenile suspect was shot in his lower back. The station, citing the sheriff's office report, said Drew left one of his shoes behind when he ran off and was later arrested at his home.

Drew was charged with two counts of burglary, officials said.

According to victim statements, the homeowner heard voices and movement outside the residence and observed two individuals in the yard, officials said, adding that one suspect then forcibly opened the front door and shined a flashlight into the home.

The homeowner — in fear of bodily harm — fired two shots, officials said. Detectives determined that the homeowner’s actions were justified under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, the sheriff's office said.

"Anyone who breaks into someone's home should expect to get shot," Sheriff Bill Leeper said. "This is a serious crime with real consequences."

Leeper added that the “individuals said they liked to break into vacant homes to smoke weed," WJAX reported, adding that the sheriff’s office said the suspects didn’t have any marijuana on this occasion.

Drew was booked into the Nassau County Jail & Detention Center on a bond exceeding $10,000, officials said. Drew was not listed in the jail roster Friday morning.

The juvenile suspect will be charged pending a warrant for his arrest, officials said.

