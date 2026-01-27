'I have a gun; don't move!' Concealed carrier protecting his wife and kids confronts burglar — and shocked crook wises up.

The date on the indoor surveillance video reads January 19, and the time reads 12:44 a.m.

In that moment, the clip shows a break-in at a home in the affluent neighborhood of Jamaica Estates in Queens, New York. WABC-TV reported that the crew allegedly was looking to steal a luxury car's key fob.

'If they want to come back, let them.'

But the homeowner had a little surprise. He's a licensed concealed carrier — and was armed, the station said.

One of the burglars came into the home through a window, using a phone flashlight to check items in the kitchen, WABC said.

"I'm like, 'I have a gun; don't move!'" the homeowner recounted to the station.

Then the crook got lucky.

"I pull the trigger and the gun jams," the homeowner added to WABC. "By whatever divine intervention, the gun doesn't shoot."

Not that the burglar knew. Surveillance video shows the culprit running through the window where entry was gained — and the other crew members followed suit.

"Both of my cars are in the driveway. My lights turned on as soon as they approached the front gate. And so they knew somebody was home. But they didn't seem to care," the homeowner recalled to the station, adding that it was the one night he didn't activate the alarm system at his residence.

The homeowner said his wife and kids also were home at the time of the break-in, and the targeted item apparently was a key fob for his luxury Bentley vehicle, WABC said.

"The detectives told me. There was a dispatch for three other burglaries. Two of them were successful; they stole another Porsche and a Range Rover," the homeowner noted to the station.

The crime spike has put on alert Jewish residents who might be on vacation for Yeshiva, WABC said.

"If they want to come back, let them. This time the gun won't be jammed. Hopefully, it won't get there. But I don't feel like I have a target on my back, because everybody here is a target — it's a collective community," the homeowner added to the station.

Police are looking for the three suspects involved in the incident, WABC added.

