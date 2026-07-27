If they mocked Lindsey Graham’s death, why would they accept you?

While the passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has sparked an outpouring of tributes from allies, there’s also been a disappointing wave of celebration from the left.

BlazeTV host Ron Simmons is disturbed by what he’s seeing, pointing out that Graham wasn’t even a “far -ight zealot.”

“The left will hate us no matter who is in charge,” he says, before pulling up a post on X from Ana Kasparian, who simply wrote : “Good riddance.”

“In follow-up comments, including on Instagram, she doubled down and said she was elated that he was dead and overjoyed,” Simmons explains.

“And Nick Fuentes ... posted the same thing verbatim . Cenk Uygur, co-creator of 'The Young Turks,' posted , ‘Lindsey Graham has moved on to the next step of his journey, trying to convince Hades to attack Zeus and Poseidon,’” he continues.

“Comedian Elizabeth Booker Houston dropped off a ‘congratudolences’ cake at Graham’s office for his sister to receive. This is the worst one,” he adds.

“I just dropped this cake off at Lindsey Graham’s office. Congratuldolences, Darline! Your brother is burning in hell, and now, you’re working for the devil!” Houston wrote in a post on X.

Hasan Piker also chimed in on Graham’s passing, writing “lmao” in a quote tweet of a post remembering Graham.

“What I want you to understand is that don’t think when Donald Trump is out of office in 2029, he leaves office in early 2029, that ... that’s going to be a big kumbaya moment. It’s not going to be,” Simmons says.

“Do not be fooled by that. We need to stick to our principles, stick to our policies. Do I wish that Trump wouldn’t say some of the things he says? Absolutely. Absolutely. 100% ... but our policies is what we need to be the most concerned about,” he continues.

“We need to stay strong and move on from here,” he adds.

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