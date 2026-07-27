WATCH: Chuck Schumer's cameo in the White House's new video will shock you

One of the White House's most recent social media posts has gained outsized attention — but likely not for the reasons the administration hoped for.

On Sunday night, the White House X account posted a spoof video with major themes of the administration in the style of "Rick and Morty," a popular sci-fi cartoon for adults.

'Your boos mean nothing, I’ve seen what makes you cheer.'

Captioned "Hop in ... best dimension yet," the video covers a broad sweep of increasingly fantastic scenes.

Reminiscent of the far-out opening credits of "Rick and Morty," the White House's version features some hallmark symbols of the MAGA movement, including but not limited to a MAGA hat, a Diet Coke can, and a floating "1+1+1=3 wins," an apparent reference to the past three presidential "wins" of the Trump administration.

The cartoon video shows a number of different scenes, including President Trump and Vice President JD Vance running along the White House colonnade and Trump waving from a balcony of the White House.

Then, the scenes get more bizarre.

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The next scene shows an immigration agent with "Homan" on his name tag handcuffing a winged demon.

Before the final scene, there is a cut of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaking at a podium, surrounded by green portals to other dimensions. Schumer then removes his face to reveal that he is a robot underneath a mask.

Trump and Vance can then be seen flying through the air in a spaceship being chased by a large dragon with red, laser eyes. The scene cuts to black with a lightning strike, which then forms the word "MAGA" in red lettering.

The 36-second video, which is approaching nine million views on X but has gained only a little over 40,000 likes, clearly touched a nerve.

While some commenters were pleased with or were pleasantly surprised by the White House leaning into the referential crossovers with popular culture, others were not so impressed.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) drew a sharp contrast between the fantasy of the video and the increasing costs burdening real families across the country: "People can’t afford gas, groceries, rent, and healthcare and this is the weird embarrassing crap the official White House account is putting out."

Others questioned if there is an actual audience for this type of content from official government accounts. Scott Greer, for example, simply asked, "Who is the audience for this?"

Another account pointed out that this type of content could potentially be flooding out valuable content from other accounts online: "Babe wake up the White house is posting coal again."

Despite some of the negative online comments, White House officials have seemingly held their ground. Kaelen Dorr, the head of digital strategy for the White House, referenced a line from "Rick and Morty" as a comeback: "Your boos mean nothing, I’ve seen what makes you cheer."

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