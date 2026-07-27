3 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Seattle food festival; 1 suspect arrested, the other still on the loose

Three were killed and four were wounded in a shooting at a Seattle food festival Sunday evening that police believe was between two people shooting at each other, police told CBS News.

Seattle Assistant Police Chief Tyrone Davis said at a late-night press conference that one of the shooting suspects was arrested but the other one was still at large, the news network noted.

'I heard bang, bang, bang, and I heard yelling, straight yelling.'

Davis told CBS News that officers working in the area confronted one shooter, which prevented more people from being shot, and that two guns were recovered.

Of the seven shooting victims, CPR wasn't successful on two of them, and they were pronounced dead at the scene; a third victim, a 56-year-old woman, later died at Harborview Medical Center, the news network said.

A 2-year-old boy, 39-year-old woman, and 23-year-old man also were taken to Harborview and were in stable condition, Davis told CBS News, adding that a 40-year-old woman with minor injuries didn't want to go to the hospital but later went to the University of Washington Medical Center.

CBS News said the shooting took place around 6 p.m. near the Seattle Center, a popular tourist spot that includes the Space Needle and the sports arena that's the home of the Seattle Kraken and Seattle Storm. The news network said the area was filled with attendees of the annual Bite of Seattle food festival.

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Witnesses told KING-TV they heard sounds resembling firecrackers and people fleeing the area and diving for cover.

"I heard bang, bang, bang, and I heard yelling, straight yelling," a witness noted in the KING interview.

Adya Sengupta told the station she took cover in the Seattle Armory and that Seattle Fudge brought dozens of bystanders into the storefront to shelter in the event center.

"Inside the Seattle Armory was crazy, within seconds maybe 60-plus people had flooded the doors inside, all running toward that back corner with Seattle Fudge," Sengupta added to KING.

CBS News said the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives indicated Sunday night that several of its agents were at the scene, and that Seattle police would lead the investigation. The news network added that Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson (D) said the state SWAT team also responded at the request of Seattle police.

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