Trump slams 'Crooked Politician' Biden over attempt to block release of interview

Former President Joe Biden has filed a lawsuit to try to block the release of a recorded interview that critics say may have evidence that the Democrat mishandled classified information.

The Heritage Foundation triggered the lawsuit by filing a Freedom of Information Act request to release the audio recordings and transcripts of a series of conversations between Biden and a writer in 2017.

'The man was grossly incompetent.'

Biden's attorneys argue that the release of the recordings would be purely politically motivated.

"The DOJ themselves have said these tapes serve no public interest. What’s happening now isn’t about transparency. It’s about politics," said Biden spokesperson TJ Ducklo in a statement.

"If this administration were genuinely committed to transparency, they would release Volume 2 of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report on Donald Trump’s own alleged mishandling of classified documents," Ducklo added.

The documents under question include about 70 hours of audio footage and transcripts.

Biden had been interviewed by Mark Zwonitzer, who was writing a book about the death of Biden's son Beau. The footage and transcripts had been obtained by then-special counsel Robert Hur in his investigation into alleged illegal retention and dissemination of classified material.

The former president's memory lapses during interviews with Hur were later used by Republicans, who accused him of being mentally incapable of performing the duties of the Oval Office.

Biden had lashed out at the report in Feb. 2024 but ironically made an embarrassing flub during the live speech that was broadcast nationally.

On his Truth Social account, President Donald Trump issued a denunciation against Biden's lawsuit.

"A Crooked Politician!!!" Trump said with a post about the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday.

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He went on to address the lawsuit from the White House after being asked by a reporter to comment.

"The man was grossly incompetent, and the Democrats — I call them the Dumocrats because their policy is so bad — but they came very close to destroying our country. We can never let it happen again, and I hope that you're able to produce that," said Trump to the reporter.

"It would be very interesting reading for people," he concluded.

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