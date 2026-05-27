‘Replayed all over our country’: Vance’s task force uncovers billions in fraud — including one deadly case

During Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Vice President JD Vance highlighted a horrific case of Minnesota health care fraud that allegedly resulted in the death of one elderly individual who was not receiving adequate care from his fraudster provider.

President Donald Trump stated that he is proud of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, led by Vance, noting that the task force has found billions of dollars in fraud.

'We expect that there are tens of thousands of people who are collecting fraudulent money to take care of people, and they’re not actually taking care of them.'

“In two months, we’ve exposed tens of billions of dollars of defrauded taxpayer money, prosecuted numerous fraudsters, and stopped billions of suspicious payments,” Trump stated. “Oh, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

Trump stated that reports from acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Vance revealed massive sums of stolen taxpayer dollars.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Trump continued. “Just hundreds of billions of dollars were stolen. And no other administration would do what we’re doing. They let it go. Everybody was getting rich. And I think we have a chance to save Social Security without doing anything to it.”

RELATED: The Trump administration is cracking down on fraud

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Vance thanked Trump for his leadership and promised that the task force would “find a lot more” fraud.

“I always try to remind the American people that fraud is fundamentally a crime with two victims,” Vance said, referring to the American taxpayers and those with legitimate needs who should be receiving government benefits but do not because of fraudsters.

Vance highlighted a recent alleged case in which an elderly individual died “because he wasn’t getting adequate care.” Yet the individual who was supposed to be taking care of him was still collecting taxpayer-funded benefits.

RELATED: 'Complete disgrace': JD Vance issues ultimatum to states to crack down on Medicaid fraud

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The Department of Justice announced last week that a suspect was charged with participating in a $1.4 million fraud scheme, allegedly billing for services that were not provided.

“The defendant in the prosecution announced today submitted claims for vulnerable recipients who required 24-hour care, one of whom was found deceased a day after being billed for services he did not receive,” a DOJ press release read.

“We think that exact type of fraud has been replayed all over our country,” Vance told Trump during Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

“We expect that there are tens of thousands of people who are collecting fraudulent money to take care of people, and they’re not actually taking care of them.”

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