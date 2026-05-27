WATCH: Protester screeches 'Nazi b***h!' at Fox News reporter on air during New Jersey ICE protest

A Fox News reporter caught the crazed reaction from an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protester live as she broadcasted from a demonstration at an immigrant detention center in New Jersey.

Protesters have declaimed against the conditions inside of the ICE detainment center at Delaney Hall in Newark as detainees have reportedly been participating in hunger strikes since Friday.

'It’s constant with this. This is what these people do. They want people who are in this country illegally to be released out onto the streets.'

On Tuesday, the outrage led to an outburst captured on air on Fox News.

"I'm not the most popular reporter, right, at these ICE protests. So just prepare yourself to see some of that," said Fox reporter Alexis McAdams.

"The other situation is there's people like this. You are a protester who’s been out here — and you have a dirty mouth."

The woman appears to say, "You're a b***h!" at McAdams.

"OK! So that’s just what we deal with," McAdams responded.

"It’s constant with this. This is what these people do. They want people who are in this country illegally to be released out onto the streets."

"F**king Nazi b***h! That’s what you are!" screams the protester.

"That is an eloquent argument," replied Fox host Will Cain back at the studio.

Video of the interaction was posted to social media, where it quickly went viral.

Protesters claim that federal officials are ignoring medical care requests and needs from the detainees, who also claim they are being held under poor conditions and fed bad food that is causing illness. On Monday, protesters tried to block vehicles from leaving the center and were pepper-sprayed by agents.

The Department of Homeland Security denies the allegations about the conditions at the facility.

RELATED: Pro-ICE student suspended for posters at California high school after anti-ICE student walkout

"They're given rotten frozen food, or in the case of last week, they found live worms in their food, we're also hearing of people being denied toilet paper," said activist Catalina Adorno to WABC-TV.

There are about 300 detainees being held at the privately run facility at Delaney Hall, which includes about 1,000 beds. Detainees have tablets to communicate with the outside.

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