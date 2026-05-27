Exclusive: Elderly American allegedly tries to traffic $455K worth of cocaine and ketamine across US border

A 75-year-old American citizen was arrested while trying to cross the border into the U.S. after Customs and Border Protection officers discovered numerous packages of alleged illegal narcotics in his vehicle, according to a CBP press release obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

Federal authorities apprehended the suspect, who was driving a 2011 Volvo XC60, on Friday while crossing the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge at the Laredo Port of Entry in Texas.

'Our officers' vigilance and dedication continue to play a critical role in safeguarding the border and preventing narcotics from reaching our streets.'

A CBP officer referred the suspect to a secondary inspection, which involved a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination. Officers reportedly uncovered 14 packages containing nearly 33 pounds of alleged cocaine and 288 grams of alleged ketamine within the vehicle.

According to CBP, the illegal narcotics have a $455,822 street value.

The suspect was placed in custody, and CBP seized the alleged narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

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"This seizure of cocaine and ketamine at the Laredo Port of Entry demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting our communities from dangerous drugs and illicit activity," stated Alberto Flores, the port director for the Laredo Port of Entry.

"Our officers' vigilance and dedication continue to play a critical role in safeguarding the border and preventing narcotics from reaching our streets," Flores added.

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Salwan Georges/The Washington Post/Getty Images

CBP credited President Donald Trump, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and CBP officers for stopping illegal activity and facilitating the lawful entry of legitimate travelers across the southern border.

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