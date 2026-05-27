DOJ mysteriously drops case against Israeli linked to Chinese fraudster's creepy alleged biolab

An Israeli national linked to a Chinese fraudster's illegal biolab in Nevada managed to skate on a felony charge this month after the Justice Department mysteriously moved to dismiss the criminal complaint against him.

Police raided a house in northeast Las Vegas on Jan. 31 managed by 55-year-old Ori Salomon, an Israeli national currently in the U.S. on an E-2 visa, and owned by Jia Bei Zhu, a Chinese national convicted of fraud earlier this month and linked to the secret biolab discovered in Reedley, California, in late 2022.

Inside Zhu's Vegas property on Sugar Springs Drive, law enforcement agents found a "possible biological laboratory" complete with a "bio-safety hood, a bio-safety sticker, a centrifuge, multiple refrigerators, red-brown unknown liquids in gallon-sized containers, and refrigerated vials with unknown liquids," according to Christopher Delzotto, FBI special agent in charge at the bureau's Las Vegas office.

'The Government has concluded that the interests of justice require dismissal of the complaint.'

That same day, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also executed a search warrant at the residence where Salomon lives and allegedly found a French passport bearing the name "Ori Salomon," an Israeli passport with the name "Ori Solomon," and a black semi-automatic pistol.

While Salomon — accused of being a primary "agent and conspirator" with Zhu, who contacted him 467 times in the weeks leading up to the raid — was arrested on a state charge of disposing and discharging hazardous waste, the discovery of a firearm at his residence evidently piqued the interest of federal law enforcement.

After all, Salomon is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm as a non-immigrant visa holder.

According to the original criminal complaint, Salomon made a recorded call to his daughter while in jail where he discussed the presence of additional firearms at his residence.

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Las Vegas Metro Police Department footage screenshots

A federal search warrant was executed at Salomon's residence on Feb. 2, during which law enforcement reportedly seized multiple guns, including a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm handgun; a Savage Mark II .22 caliber rifle; an IWI US Tavor-x95 5.56 rifle; a Glock 19 9mm handgun; and a Springfield Armory SA-XD ACP .45 caliber handgun.

Salomon's adult daughter confirmed that the firearms in the house belonged to her father, the complaint claimed.

Salomon was charged with one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

However, on May 11, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada — helmed by Israeli-born U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah — filed a motion to dismiss the complaint without prejudice.

Prosecutors neglected to detail in the motion why they wanted to dismiss the complaint other than noting, "After a careful review of the evidence and additional information provided by defendant, the Government has concluded that the interests of justice require dismissal of the complaint at this time."

The Justice Department and Salomon's attorney did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah, who released Salomon in February on a personal recognizance bond, ultimately agreed to dismiss the federal complaint. However, Salomon is still scheduled to appear in court on June 4 in connection with the hazardous waste charge.

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