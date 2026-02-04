Secret suspected Chinese biolab was allegedly used as Airbnb, linked to 'deathly' sicknesses

Police raided a house in northeast Las Vegas on Saturday managed by Ori Solomon, an Israeli national currently in the U.S. on an E-2 visa, and owned by Jia Bei Zhu, the criminally charged Chinese national linked to a secret biolab discovered in Reedley, California, in late 2022.

Inside Zhu's Vegas property on Sugar Springs Drive, law enforcement agents found a "possible biological laboratory" complete with a "bio-safety hood, a bio-safety sticker, a centrifuge, multiple refrigerators, red-brown unknown liquids in gallon-sized containers, and refrigerated vials with unknown liquids," according to Christopher Delzotto, FBI special agent in charge at the bureau's Las Vegas office.

'Not like a clean hospital but more of a foul, stale, stagnant air smell.'

The site of the illegal biolab in Vegas was allegedly also used as an Airbnb, where several people became deathly ill, according to documents obtained by KLAS-TV.

Blaze News has reached out to Airbnb for comment.

The documents reportedly indicate that the FBI received a tip last month about lab equipment and medical waste at Zhu's Vegas property, which police previously indicated was home to three renters at the time of the raid. All of the renters were safely removed and are not presently entangled in the lab investigation.

Solomon was arrested over the weekend on a charge of disposing and discharging hazardous waste. The Israeli national — whom Zhu contacted 467 times last month while in federal custody — was subsequently slapped with a federal weapons charge for allegedly possessing multiple firearms, which he is precluded from doing as a foreigner with a non-immigrant visa.

Solomon, who has been accused of being a primary "agent and conspirator" with Zhu, has allegedly been managing 37 Airbnb properties.

RELATED: Another secret Chinese biolab found on US soil?

Las Vegas Metro Police Department

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report reviewed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal indicated that a house cleaner claiming to work for Solomon and Zhu as well as for Zhu's business partner and apparent lover, Zhaoyan Wang, contacted officials last month about a possible biolab at the home, which is a short-term rental.

The cleaner reportedly told police that there were three refrigerators in the garage along with beakers containing "reddish liquid." She reportedly also complained that the garage smelled like a hospital, but "not like a clean hospital but more of a foul, stale, stagnant air smell."

According to the police report, the cleaner and another individual became "deathly ill" after entering the garage — so sick with breathing issues, fatigue, and other symptoms that they "could not get out of bed" days later.

The report noted further that the tipster, referred to as "Kelly," said that "a lot of people who have lived inside the house have gotten sick" and that "one female ended up in the hospital with severe respiratory issues."

These reported health issues are especially troubling given the possibility that Zhu's Vegas property may have had similar contents to the lab in Reedley.

According to a report published by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, Zhu's property in Reedley, California, was not only home to thousands of mutated mice but at least 20 potentially infectious agents including HIV, tuberculosis, COVID-19, and the deadliest known form of malaria. There was also a freezer labeled "ebola" found on-site.