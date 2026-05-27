Mask off: Viral Fox News clip sparks wild ‘reptilian overlord’ conspiracy theories

Is the mask literally slipping for mainstream media — or is it just another conspiracy theory? BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is struggling to figure this out after a guest on Fox News has gone viral for wearing what appeared to be a mask.

“Obviously, during the Biden era, there were a lot of fun conspiracy theories and speculation that there were body doubles. He went through several different ones,” Gonzales recalls, before playing the clip of Vice Admiral Robert Harward, a retired United States Navy SEAL and former deputy commander of the United States Central Command.

In the clip, there appears to be a flap at the bottom of his neck with an opening underneath that moves when he speaks.

“You can’t tell me that doesn’t look like a flap where the mask is supposed to be glued or whatever the hell they do,” Gonzales comments.

“And nobody at Fox News, I guess, bothered to tell him before he went on air,” she adds.

However, John Doyle doesn’t share Gonzales’ concern.

“I don’t know. I mean, it’s probably the same person. Do you know who that guy is?” Doyle asks.

“No,” Gonzales responds.

“Exactly. I have no idea who he is either. So, it’s like, why are we swapping him out?” Doyle says, noting that “the most interesting thing about him” to those who have seen the clip is simply that it appears he’s wearing a mask.

However, in a clip of Harward from just days before, his face appears to be normal.

“What is it with you guys?” Gonzales asks Doyle.

“It’s people like you who make us look bad. I am very discerning and careful when I accuse people of being reptilian overlords,” Doyle jokes. “You just want to fire from the hip, and it makes all of us look dumb when you do that.”

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