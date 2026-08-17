Murder suspect wearing shirt with chilling message captured after 45-day, multistate manhunt; victim found in shallow grave

A Florida woman wanted for the murder of a father whose body was found with a zip tie around his neck and buried in a shallow grave has been arrested following a weeks-long, multistate manhunt, according to authorities.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Thursday afternoon arrested 38-year-old Isabelle Johnson at a house in Cottondale.

'She covered the body with cement so that the dog would not dig it up again.'

"We got her," police proclaimed on social media. "Isabelle Johnson is in custody."

Johnson was arrested while wearing a T-shirt with message that read, "Force to be reckoned with."

WMBB-TV reported that Johnson appeared in court Friday morning, and she was ordered held without bond.

Police stated, "The arrest was the result of information developed by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit on Johnson’s whereabouts."

Authorities alleged that investigators searched for Johnson in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

Walton County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dustin Cosson said investigators put in "tons and tons of man-hours" during the search for Johnson that lasted roughly 45 days, according to Fox News.

Fox News added that the broader investigation involved more than 40 subpoenas and over 20 search warrants.

On Friday afternoon, police announced that Johnson has been extradited from the Jackson County Jail to Walton County.

Johnson was wanted on an open count of murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Jason Coulthart, whose remains were discovered June 25 in a shallow grave.

The New York Post, citing police, reported that Coulthart's body was found "with a zip tie around his neck buried in a shallow grave, which was covered in concrete, with a black Cadillac parked over it ..."

Coulthart initially was reported missing May 24.

"She killed the victim by placing a zip tie around his neck," an unnamed witness told investigators, according to the police report.

Johnson's roommate helped her dig a hole to bury Coulthart's body, the police report also noted.

A witness added, "She covered the body with cement so that the dog would not dig it up again."

The witness also told investigators that "he was aware of her 'getting rid' of a boy because he was 'aggravating and irritating her,'" according to the police report the Post obtained.

The witness said the "boy" also was "threatening to interfere with Isabelle's custody of her children," the police report added.

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The Walton County Sheriff's Office said in a previous statement, "She's a monster, not a beast."

"Johnson frequently moves locations and often convinces others to help her by telling sympathetic stories involving domestic violence or other personal hardships," according to authorities.

Investigators described Johnson as a "master manipulator," according to ABC News.

Police said Johnson had multiple identities and aliases, including Harley, Jessica Elaine Bowman, Jessica Elaine Thrush, Jessica Elaine Thrash, and Jessica Dowdy.

Others have been arrested in connection with the case.

"Five individuals have been arrested for accessory after the fact to a capital felony as investigators continue efforts to locate Johnson, who has been actively evading law enforcement," police stated.

According to WEAR-TV, 31-year-old Bobbi Wagstaff was charged with accessory to capital murder after the fact and possession of methamphetamine.

Martin and Sandra Leaverton, both 63, were charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder after investigators alleged they helped Johnson retrieve her belongings, provided a cell phone, and tried to help her find refuge outside Florida, WEAR added.

Michael Ray White, 74, and Kathleen Morris, 59, were charged with accessory to a capital felony after the fact and obstruction after they allegedly provided Johnson with shelter, transportation, and supplies while misleading police regarding her whereabouts.

Walton County officials said additional charges are expected.

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