Paramore's Hayley Williams says Christian nationalism is the biggest threat to democracy — and she's right

Following in the footsteps of Macklemore, Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams is fighting her dwindling relevancy by making a political statement.

“She must have noticed the big boost Macklemore got from ruining Ed Sheeran’s tour, because neither Macklemore nor Williams have had a Billboard Top 100 hit since 2017,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

“But there are two words that can make them relevant again,” she adds.

Predictably, Williams yelled “f**k ICE” and “free mother-f**king Palestine.”

“Hayley Williams actually wasn't done. Hayley Williams wasn’t done trying to gain some sort of legitimacy again. Maybe people might start Googling her name. And so she decided to take it one step further by targeting yet another group,” Gonzales says.

“The greatest threat to American democracy is Christian nationalism,” she said in another set.

“I hate to sound like a broken record, but the Democrats force me to do this every single time because they are trying to brainwash people. They think if they say ‘democracy, democracy, democracy’ enough times that you will forget that our country is not a democracy,” Gonzales comments.

“It is actually a constitutional republic. That’s very important. Like, they’re doing this intentionally. They are using language to try to change your perspective on this country and how we are set up. It’s actually a very, very important distinction,” she continues.

One, Gonzales explains, that “the founding fathers knew they needed to very clearly lay out because they knew that American democracy promotes mob rule” and “its end point is socialism.”

“What would we have if we were a democracy?” she asks, before answering, “Legalized federal abortion, transgender protection at the federal level, men in women’s sports, men invading your bathrooms and girls' locker rooms. You’d have state-mandated DEI.”

“I realize I’m describing a total dystopian hellhole, but that’s what you would have if we were an American democracy,” she continues.

“This is why leftists like Hayley Williams are pushing their democracy narrative. That’s what they want, actually,” she adds.

This is why she thinks Williams might be right.

The definition of Christian nationalism from the book “The Case for Christian Nationalism” reads “is a nation that understands itself to be a Christian people and therefore orders its laws and customs accordingly, seeking both its earthly and spiritual good.”

“So when you use this term how it has been defined, Hayley Williams is actually correct. Christian nationalism is the greatest threat to American democracy because it seeks to return us to our founding principles,” she says.

“That’s actually very scary for them,” she adds.

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