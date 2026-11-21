Do you ever notice how much there is to see on a road trip when you put down your phone, sit back, and just watch people?

I had a week of filming with Deborah that took us through airports, a concert hall in Maine, a Brooklyn firehouse, a New Jersey bookstore, and Times Square.

The Gary Sinise Foundation’s Serving Heroes program marked its 1.5 millionth meal that day. And there was Gary, working the food line.

Along the way I got to do one of my favorite things: watch people.

A few things I noticed, in roughly the order they came back to me. Not really. It’s a random flood, followed by flashes and trickles.

Airline geography is different from regular geography

First there was an equipment problem at the Denver airport. Stuck on the tarmac for about an hour, then had to pull back to the gate. Now we are at risk of missing our connection in New York. We’ve all been there.

Then there was bad weather on the East Coast. At one point, the airline was going to fly us from Denver to Atlanta to New York to Bangor, Maine, our final destination.

Are you kidding me?

By the way, George Carlin has a great bit on it being called “final destination.” Check it out.

Then somebody came up with, We can get you to Boston. From there, you can take a small plane to Bar Harbor and drive an hour to Bangor.

I had never heard of Bar Harbor. Naturally, I felt qualified to reassure my wife. Don’t worry. It won’t be a Cessna. And I’m sure the pilot won’t be some young woman.

This, of course, is a week after the terrible Lear jet accident. In Boston, we get in line at the gate. A line of nine people. Bad feeling creeping in. But I get into a nice conversation with a younger guy in front of me. You ever been to Bah Habah? he asks me.

Dude, you sound just like Chris Pine in “Finest Hours,” I tell him.

Then, we walk. We walked out onto the tarmac. Outside. It was pouring. I mean pouring. But no lightning.

At least there was that.

We walk about 30 yards. To a ten-seat Cessna. And inside, there was our pilot: a young woman.

I was wrong about everything.

We lost all visibility as soon as we took off. I mean zero visibility. Because of weight distribution and my wife being the same size as the tiny pilot, she was in the co-pilot seat. The co-pilot’s seat.

I was proud of her for sitting up there, but trust me, that is not where she should have been. The back row would have been much better.

She prayed the entire trip. Nearly an hour and a half.

I dozed off twice. I figured she had us covered.

We didn’t see the runway lights until less than a minute to land. The pilot got us to Bar Harbor, safe and sound.

People give a surprising amount of thought to what they wear to the airport

And some give it none whatsoever.

I often wear an XX-XY Athletics shirt when I fly. I’m curious to see how people react. It’s like my personal litmus test. My internal polling, if you will.

Most of the time, if I get a reaction at all, it’s a good one. Some even shout across the terminal. Love your shirt! I agree!

No one, yet, has yelled insults at me, but I do get a dirty look once in a while. Polling data logged.

On this trip, while in Boston, somebody in a rainbow shirt gave me the stink-eye. Within minutes, I walked past a college women’s athletic team, and they erupted in cheers. Good to know I’m on the right side.

Then there are the people in pajamas, hair going in six directions. They look like somebody woke them up at the gate and said, You’re boarding.

I slept on a Cessna in a pelting rainstorm. Maybe they know something I don’t.

Some food on a plane really stinks. You can open it in row 12. By row 26, everybody might not know what you ordered, but we can sure smell it. Thank you for sharing.

Really good musicians are terribly underrated

In my crazy life, I keep meeting more of them. In Maine, we heard the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. And the Lt. Dan Band.

I dig those guys big-time.

I love music. I have a good ear. But a music sheet is like lost ancient hieroglyphics to me.

A musician can sit quietly through a whole stretch of a piece, come in at precisely the right moment, and make you feel something with a few notes.

I’m lucky if I come in at the right moment in a conversation. But I am hoping I can hit the triangle. Just once. Inside joke.

Firefighters have a finely tuned BS meter

So do the men and women in our military. They know who’s there for a photo op. They know who keeps coming back.

We were at Engine 280 and Ladder 132 in Brooklyn. This firehouse lost its entire team on 9/11.

The Gary Sinise Foundation’s Serving Heroes program marked its 1.5 millionth meal that day. And there was Gary, working the food line. Again. If you’ve seen him do this over the years, you know how ordinary he makes it look. A firefighter comes through the line. Gary serves him. Then he serves the next one. Smiling. Laughing. Joking.

Watch out, that’s a one spicy meatball.

He does that.

When you stop in small rural towns, you get a feel for America

That’s where you can get a feel for the pulse of the people in our country. Hollywood has lost that ability. So have most sports leagues. Politicians too.

We were in New Jersey.

I spent several hours that evening watching the people in a bookstore waiting their turn to get a signed copy of Gary’s book, "Graceful Warrior: The True Story of a Son, a Father, and a Family Who Carried Each Other Through."

It debuted at number four on the New York Times best-seller list. That is amazing.

There’s something very decent about giving up part of your evening to hear what another family has been through.

I heard some of their comments and thoughts as they passed by. I spent a good part of the evening talking to people in line. Several of those conversations went on longer than I intended. Ask my wife.

But I listen. They have something to say.

These are good people. And they are too often overlooked. Or worse, they are looked down upon.

Times Square is a little odd, even for Times Square

I can watch people there for 10 minutes and come away with enough questions for a week. It was Veterans Day.

Several of the main avenues were blocked off, so we had to walk farther than we hd planned. As a veteran, I’ll walk the extra blocks to honor the men and women who have worn the uniform. In a heartbeat.

Why do veterans get one day? And other causes get a month?

We stopped to get coffee in Central Perk, where they filmed "Friends."

Yes, I sat on the couch. I didn’t plan it. It was there. I was there.

So there you are. It was never on my bucket list. But it is checked off.

Now I know why everyone is smiling

After Times Square, we toured St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Then we wandered through the Winter Christmas market at Bryant Park. Little shops selling just about anything you can make red, white, or green. People ice-skating.

My favorite stop was an outdoor café serving the best hot chocolate I’ve ever tasted. It helped that it was hot. And contained vanilla vodka and Irish cream. I’m beginning to understand why everybody’s so merry.

Has there ever been a bigger, more embarrassing flopper than LeBron James?

Yes, I watch people on television, too.

I saw him get touched in the face and writhe around like they were going to have to medevac him out of the arena.

Deborah sat in the co-pilot’s seat of a Cessna for 90 minutes in a downpour and made less of a fuss. I try not to be too critical of people. But he’s embarrassing. And he’s from my home state of Ohio. Some things are just out of our control.

I like the guy who helps somebody with a suitcase

You see him on a plane sometimes. A woman or an older passenger is struggling to get a bag out of the overhead bin. He reaches up and gets it down. It takes him about five seconds.

You can see the relief and gratitude on the other person’s face.

Deborah and I say this all the time. Nice people are nice.

When I see that, and watched those folks in New Jersey, our veterans and first responders in New York, that college women’s team in the airport, even that pajama-wearing Dead Head …

I felt proud to be an American. And I wondered, as I often do, where in the world we think we’re taking this country.

We’ve gotten awfully comfortable talking about our fellow Americans as if they’re a problem to be solved. To be dealt with.

Half the country is furious with the other half. Then there’s the “news” media industry and politicians that fuel the flames making sure neither half gets a good night’s sleep.

But then you go to a firehouse in Brooklyn or a bookstore in New Jersey and spend a little time around the actual people everybody’s been yelling about.

I feel good. I like them. And I like who I am around them a little better, too. I’m one of them.

That’s the contagious part.

Home

We got home Thursday night. The dog jumped all over us. I’m glad he’s small.

The big FAA antiquated equipment failure was the next day. Just made it in time.

It’s good to be home. The leaves need raking.