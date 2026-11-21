For much of his life, BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre believed in the Constitution and America's governing institutions. Then 2020 happened — and nearly everything he thought he knew about American democracy came crashing down.

His disillusionment became so profound that he says he even began considering the merits of monarchy.

“Ultimately, when 2020 came, things got insane. Obviously, the lockdowns with COVID and everything else really shattered my belief in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights as some kind of sacred barrier that would protect us at any time,” MacIntyre says.

“You know, we closed the churches, we closed our businesses, everybody sat at home and did what the government told them to. They all kind of sat around hoping that they wouldn’t be forced to take what could be a dangerous vaccine in order to go to work,” he continues.

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“But nobody did anything. I’d heard my entire life from libertarians and conservatives that the Second Amendment was going to protect us from this kind of tyranny. And then it did nothing. It did nothing at all,” he adds.

In MacIntyre's view, “the lockdowns were a complete success.”

Although MacIntyre was living in Florida, where “Ron DeSantis eventually kind of unwound some of this stuff,” the fact that the country had even gone along with the lockdowns “completely” shook his faith in the government and the system “to the core.”

“The vast majority of people in the United States simply didn’t care,” he says. “They didn’t care about their freedoms. They didn’t care about their rights. The Constitution, the Bill of Rights were something nice in theory and abstraction, but in practice, they did nothing. They stopped nothing.”

“Everybody would just do what the government told them. Everybody would conform. Nobody would rise up,” he continues.

“And then things got worse. Not only did we have the lockdowns, but then we saw the BLM riots,” he adds.

To MacIntyre, the public's response to the riots further underscored how little resistance Americans were willing to offer, even after surrendering their freedoms during the pandemic.

“And again, no one did anything. No one went out there and stopped anything. You ultimately just watched all these people rip your town apart,” he says.

“And then we got, of course, to the 2020 elections, where we, you know, randomly just went ahead and changed all of the rules for how elections work because of COVID. And the results seemed very, very, very suspect,” he continues.

“And so when you end up in a scenario like that, you start looking around, and you say, ‘Oh, well, I need to figure out why this is happening.’ I mean, I guess for a lot of people, they didn’t. The vast majority of people just moved on,” he adds.

Then came the prosecutions of January 6 protesters.

“These people who walked into the Capitol weren’t even armed,” he recalls. “Like, they obviously were not involved in an insurrection. There was no chance they were going to overthrow the government that day, but it didn’t matter. They still all had their lives destroyed.”

“All their constitutional rights were thrown in the shredder. They were locked up in solitary confinement for months and months, years and years with no trial,” he says.

“The entire political system was a lie,” he continues. “That was just very obvious.”

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