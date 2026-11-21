Socialism sounds appealing to some college students — until someone starts asking what it actually looks like in practice. Nick Freitas got a firsthand look at that disconnect when left-wing students confronted him at a Turning Point USA event.

“This young liberal white woman from the DSA shows up and proceeds to assert a bunch of things that are blatantly false,” Freitas begins.

“She comes right up and she goes, ‘There are no TPUSA students on campus, so this is just, this is all fake. But there is a DSA chapter,’” he continues.

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“Well, no, there is a Turning Point chapter, and there are Turning Point students. So she’s wrong. She’s ignorant,” he adds.

The student went on to say that the DSA wants to “get rid of these Flock cameras.”

But Freitas argues that opposition to surveillance cameras is at odds with the historical record of socialist governments.

“To which I responded, ‘Oh, yes, because socialist countries have an excellent track record when it comes to the surveillance state, right?’ Oh, wait, no they don’t. Because socialists believe in the abolition of the private ownership of the means of production,” he explains.

“Socialists believe in controlling the economy. And the only way you can control the economy is with a pretty robust police force that’s going to hold everything down and a surveillance state that will actually empower them to do the things that they need to do,” he continues.

“So yeah, go look at every single socialist country in history, and you tell me, do they have a strong police and surveillance state?” he asks. “The answer is yes.”

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.