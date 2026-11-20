Patriots in England have enraged leftists over the past year by raising thousands of English and British flags — the St. George's Cross and the Union Jack — in public places.

Birmingham's woke city council — which has made a point of flying the LGBT flag — sought to deliver the cranks a regional victory, asking England's High Court of Justice for the authority to ban attaching flags to lampposts and city infrastructure.

'If the sight of the English flag makes you tense, you do not belong here.'

On Wednesday, Judge Emma Kelly of the HCJ King's Bench Division granted the city's request for an injunction, banning unauthorized flag-fixing and the obstruction or harassment of council officers removing the flags.

According to Kelly, there was a "compelling need" for this prohibition.

Violations of the ban could result in big fines and/or prison for up to two years.

"Birmingham City Council, run by the Lib Dems and Greens, went to court to get this enforced," said Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage. "Yet they happily flew the flags of Somalia and Pakistan to celebrate their independence days! Our political class truly hate our country."

Operation Raise the Colours is a patriotic movement that kicked off last year in Birmingham — a city where white British make up 42.9% of the total population and foreign-born persons make up 26.7% — amid mounting outrage about the inundation of illegal migrants from the third world as well concerns about waning national pride.

As the name suggests, Raise the Colours participants in Birmingham and beyond affixed the St. George's Cross and the Union Jack to innumerable lampposts.

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While standard-bearers emphasized that the aim of the movement was to spread "love, unity and patriotism," thin-skinned radicals complained.

Hope Not Hate — a hoax-pushing leftist group — concern-mongered about the flag campaign, claiming that Tommy Robinson is the "co-founder and organiser" of the Raise the Colours movement and accusing the movement of "recklessness and aggression."

The leftist activist group Stand Up To Racism similarly whined about the flag campaign.

"We are concerned that the discussion around the English flag and patriotism is giving cover for racism driven by the far right, and — shamefully — by politicians of all shades," Lewis Nielsen, the so-called "anti-fascist" officer at SUTR, told the Guardian in August 2025. "We do feel the movement is quite dangerous and comes at a tipping point where the far right is trying to build."

Birmingham filed an application with the High Court of Justice in August seeking the authority to ban the public erection of flags and the power of arrest, suggesting the flags posed safety risks.

Among the "supporting evidence" packaged with the application were comments from an anti-flag petition, many of which characterized the patriotic flag campaign as racist and emphasized the need to stand against "division and hatefulness."

One comment said, "I feel the flag campaign is divisive and I’m very unhappy about a flag being flown directly outside my property when the campaign is supported by known racists."

Another said, "I find the flags hanging very disturbing and menacing."

"In the current climate, with growing racial tensions, stoked by known and prominent far right and fascist groups, this overt display of the England flag is a clear message to anyone not seen to be English, that they aren’t welcome," said another comment.

Upon the court delivering the council what it wanted, Birmingham Councillor Jane Baston, a leftist who serves as cabinet member for "Equalities, Communities, and Social Justice," said in a statement, "Our priority has always been to protect public safety, supporting the welfare of our staff and contractors, maintaining community cohesion and ensuring public funds are used responsibly."

Robert Alden, leader of the Birmingham Local Conservatives, blasted the ban, stating, "It seems that every week, Iranian flags, or other foreign flags that have nothing to do with Birmingham are flying off a bridge in the City Centre with no comment from Birmingham City Council, yet they’ll come down on residents like a ton of bricks for flying the St. George and Union flags."

Reform UK Shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf said, "If the sight of the English flag makes you tense, you do not belong here."

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