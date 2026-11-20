President Donald Trump held a lengthy press conference on Friday following his return from Asia and told reporters that voters are unhappy with how Republicans have treated him.

After summarizing forthcoming "super intelligence" policy as well as the many trade deals he struck while in Asia, Trump turned his ire on Senate Republicans. The president claimed that conservative voters were displeased with how he'd been treated by Congress' upper body and noted that he may have an easier time passing legislation with Democrats in charge.

'We could end up better than dealing with the Republicans.'

"If I were on the ballot, it would have been a whole different story. But I wasn't on the ballot, and people thought that I was not treated well by the Republican Party 'cause they didn't get the things that I wanted passed," Trump said. "They couldn't get it through the Senate. But hopefully they will now — our military and all of the other things, air traffic control. We've got to get that."

Trump expressed tempered optimism when asked about working with Democrats in the new year, emphasizing his veto power while also slamming Senate Republicans for obstructing his agenda.

"They're gonna send things my way, and I'm gonna veto them. And then they're gonna send more things, and I'm gonna veto them," Trump said. "And they could go two years and one month 'cause that's what we have. ... But I think after a month or so, they're gonna send things, and I'm gonna say, 'I'm going to veto unless you want to do this and this and this.'"

"If they want to get things done, I want to get things done too," Trump emphasized.

President Trump doubled down on his criticism of congressional Republicans

"There are those that say we might get more done because we had some Republicans that were just impossible to deal with," Trump said, referencing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) in particular.

"But we had some Republicans — I think you can have some — there's a real possibility, because of the power of the veto, there's a real possibility that we get a lot of great things done, especially in health care.

"I'm open to great health care. Now, can it be what they [Democrats] want? No," Trump said. "But it can be a combination of what we all want, and we could end up with great health care in our country. We could end up better than dealing with the Republicans."

Trump moved on to discussing the possibility of an immigration deal with congressional Democrats.

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"Probably one of the earliest things that Democrats are gonna see me [about] are gonna be very hardworking people [migrants] that came in — in some cases years ago," Trump said. "And what are we gonna do? And they work well, and they work hard."

Trump more or less left it at that, but continued discussing Democrats and his relationship with their likely leadership.

"They want to talk to me about two things in particular: health care, because we can do something with health care together — maybe easier than the Republicans trying to ram it through in reconciliation," Trump said. "They want to talk to me about health care, and they want to talk to me about immigration."

"I think that [Rep. Hakeem Jeffries], I think he's smart, and I think [Sen. Chuck] Schumer's smart," Trump said. "They're all smart."

Trump called Jeffries "a street-wise guy."

Trump also reminded the audience that he launched Schumer's political career after the Minority Leader solicited a donation from him for his first run in New York.

"I gave Chuck Schumer's first contribution many years ago," Trump said. "He doesn't talk about that. ... I gave him $500. ... I was one of his backers."

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