Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is bringing the knives out in his race for Senate majority leader against longtime Democrat don Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Van Hollen castigated Schumer's support for Israel and intra-party fear-mongering in multiple remarks on Sunday and Monday. He also accused the current minority leader of inflating his support among other Democrats.

'The Schumer team’s put out a lot of misinformation.'

Van Hollen, 67, is favored by the caucus’ left flank, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Sens.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.) and Peggy Flanagan (D-Minn.).

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) both support Schumer, 75.

"When the manager takes you to the World Series, you give them another contract," Gallego said last week. "Chuck and I have had our differences, but at the end of the day, it’s time to unify."

Schumer is adamant that he has the votes to remain in charge, but that isn't stopping Van Hollen from running a very public campaign for the job.

"I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together — 55 seats and counting is an amazing result — and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader," Schumer said in an X post Thursday.

Though Schumer has mostly refrained from hawking his bid to the public, Van Hollen accused him of engaging in underhanded tactics against him.

RELATED: Mamdani disbands counter-terrorism and riot response unit

Mark Makela/Getty Images

“I think there’s a very open lane here. The Schumer team’s put out a lot of misinformation,” Van Hollen said on Sunday. “They’re essentially trying to instill fear in people who may say that they’re going to support me as a new leader.

"But that’s part of the problem," Van Hollen said. "That’s part of the old system.”

Van Hollen previously criticized Schumer for his ties to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and doubled down on Monday.

"I certainly oppose the idea of an American-taxpayer blank check to the government of Israel, regardless of its actions," Van Hollen said, sniping at Schumer's continued support for U.S. aid to the Jewish state.

Though both Democrats oppose President Donald Trump's military intervention in Iran, Van Hollen has made it a keystone of his campaign against Schumer.

“We should not be voting for one penny in mid-December to continue this war," Van Hollen said.

Not every Democrat is pleased with Van Hollen's run. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) told Fox News that the progressive's victory may be a "red line" regarding his continued party membership.

“It would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like Van Hollen that has really made his name being very anti, hostile to Israel,” Fetterman said.

Others remain uncommitted.

"I don't know either one of them that well," Sen.-elect Scott Colom (D-Miss.) said. "So, I’m going to listen to what other people tell me about them, and I’m going to figure out what are the things that people are doing well in leadership, what are the things they’re not doing well, and find out how we can work together to achieve results."

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) is a potential swing vote, though leans against Schumer.

“We need leadership that’s going to govern for the entirety of the caucus, for folks from blue states, purple states and red states," Slotkin said.

The Michigan Democrat has met with both Schumer and Van Hollen, but has yet to back either candidate.

The majority leader elections will be held on Dec. 1 via secret ballot, meaning individual senators' votes won't be made public.

Schumer and Van Hollen did not respond to requests for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!