Southern colleges are getting a lot of love lately as an alternative to radically progressive northern schools. Some parents and students are apparently looking to escape woke higher education.

Instead of the Ivy League or their local state universities, these students are now considering places like Vanderbilt, Duke, or the University of Georgia, or Alabama, or Florida.

The thinking is that the South is more traditional and more conservative. And therefore, their universities must be too.

Recently, during a trip to Nashville, I visited Vanderbilt, one of the South’s most prestigious institutions, to see if this was true.

Greek to me

I began my inquiry on “Greek Row,” which was not particularly impressive. The Vanderbilt frat and sorority houses were plain brick buildings. No Tudor houses or old Southern mansions.

One of the frats had a weather-worn PARTY TONIGHT banner hanging across its front. It looked like it hung there permanently. Some empty beer and Redbull cans were scattered across the lawn.

I guess that would qualify as “traditional” college. It didn’t look too appetizing, though.

The Women’s Center

Continuing across the campus, I encountered the “Margaret Cuninggim Women’s Center. Founded: 1978.” (Yes, that’s really how you spell her name.)

I’m sure in 1978, female students needed a little boost to keep up with the male-centric college atmosphere. Not sure this is needed now. Vanderbilt, like most colleges in America, is presently majority female, 56% to be exact.

Centering students

After that, I found the student center. This was my first look at hundreds of Vanderbilt students, all in one place.

Everyone looked pretty studious. And a little boring, to be honest. They were all wearing the same bland college uniform of shorts and T-shirts. (It was a warm October day.)

As I walked around, I looked for bulletin boards with flyers or posters for upcoming events. That’s usually a good starting point for understanding the vibe of a school.

But I didn’t see any posters. There were no kiosks or bulletin boards, which was weird. No party announcements. No “Trivia Night” at the pub. No “Hiking Clubs” or “Knitting Circles.” Not that I could find, anyway.

Racial breakdowns

Demographically, Vanderbilt looked like most other top-ranked American colleges: about one-third white, two-thirds Asian/Indian/Arab/Other.

The thing that happens, though, is you’ll see a table of Indian guys laughing and joking with each other. Or a cluster of Asian girls chatting as they study.

And then there’s one white guy, eating a burrito at an empty table and staring at his phone. And you think: Do white students not naturally group up? Do they feel guilty hanging out with each other? What is their role in this new multicultural setting?

On the other hand, think of what it’s like for the Indian guys! You have instant friends, because of course you’re going to hang with your countrymen.

And you’re all thrilled to be at an elite private college, with lots of space, immaculate green campuses, loads of single women, and so much opportunity waiting for you when you graduate.

For these guys, the sky is the limit! They’re studying STEM, finance, pre-law, pre-med. They’re securing a permanent place for themselves in beautiful, welcoming America. They’ve truly arrived. This is their home now!

And then you see some plain-faced white girl sitting in a corner with her gender studies textbook. And you wonder where she’s going to end up. Probably in a cubicle job at a nonprofit. With a dog at home to keep her company.

Center for Belonging and Community

I continued to explore. I still felt like I was missing something. Where were the bulletin boards? How could there be no announcements? Did Vanderbilt not have extracurricular activities?

I did find a “Student Wellbeing Lounge.” A freshman had just woken up from a nap and was still untangling from his blanket in his bean bag chair.

I found the “Center for Belonging and Community,” which contained a half-dozen young women in hijabs, eating salads.

As I got into more remote areas of the Student Center, I found the stern-sounding “Office of Student Accountability, Community Standards, and Academic Integrity.” That was a mouthful.

Raising awareness

It was then that I finally found an actual poster. It was announcing that October was DATING AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH.

The poster had a list of planned activities on campus. “Dating violence” was such a pressing issue at Vanderbilt that the school was devoting an entire month to it.

Needless to say, focusing college students on domestic violence doesn’t sound like a traditional college experience. It sounds like radical feminist fearmongering.

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Chase Steely

Report your roommate, get your own room

Later that afternoon, I went on the official Vanderbilt website. It was totally woke, with a special emphasis on mental health issues, students in crisis, empathy, compassion, getting people “the help they need.”

And then I saw something I’d never seen before: “online reporting forms.”

That’s right. At Vanderbilt you can “report” your fellow students. It’s super easy and can be done anonymously. Just like in the Soviet Union!

There are many possible “harms” you can accuse people of: sexual harassment, assault, misconduct, stalking, hazing, bias incidents, hate speech.

The forms also provide ample space to add your own “harms”: invasion of personal space, offensive joke-telling, suggestive staring, expressing unpopular beliefs, making people feel uncomfortable.

Faculty and staff are also encouraged to join in. And there is a lot of staff at colleges nowadays.

So this was what people do for fun at Vanderbilt. They report each other for “unwanted touch”!

What’s your major?

Then I dug up a course catalogue. Needless to say, any subject that could be politicized was politicized.

Literature classes, history, American Studies, they were all crammed full of the usual oppression/racism/sexism/LGBTQ stuff that you would see at Berkeley or any other culturally Marxist campus.

It was abundantly clear that Vanderbilt was not trying to distinguish itself by being more traditional than woke Northern schools. It was actually mimicking them.

In conclusion

So maybe Hillsdale College is still the only real alternative to Woke College USA. Or some small Christian college hidden in the mountains somewhere. But I’m sorry to say, there is no relief from left-wing psycho-babble at Vanderbilt. They’re full of it.