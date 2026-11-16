Mamdani disbands counter-terrorism and riot response unit

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) has disbanded the city's Strategic Response Group, an elite team previously responsible for counter-terrorism and riot control.

Mamdani plans to replace the SRG with non-uniformed civilians, according to a video posted to X on Monday.

'That's why we are creating a community dialogue and de-escalation division within the Mayor's Office of Community Safety.'

"SRG was tasked with both counterterrorism enforcement and protest response," Mamdani said in the video. "Those are not the same, and they should be separated."

That separation rolls the SRG's counterterrorism functions into the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau, according to a joint statement between the mayor and New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

To help control protests — what the joint statement calls "First Amendment activities" — Mamdani said: "We are creating a Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division within the Mayor's Office of Community Safety to prepare for and respond to protests through dialogue and engagement."

The Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division will be led by non-uniformed civilians. "The CDDD will not have weapons or arrest powers," the joint statement reads.

Accompanying the disbandment of SRG is a ban on kettling, whereby riot police restrict protesters' movement to certain streets or parts of the city via human walls. Tear gas, pepper spray, bicycles, and long guns have also been banned for controlling protests.

Additionally, police are formally banned from using bicycles as weapons "except when necessary to prevent death or physical injury to themselves or another person," the joint statement said.

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FAST, a new First Amendment Support Team, will respond to protests alongside the CDDD, the mayor said.

"FAST will consist of 30 uniformed officers trained in communication and de-escalation," according to the mayor's statement.

Tisch claimed the restructuring would be a boon for public safety.

"I would never support changes that diminish the NYPD’s ability to protect New Yorkers, or that put our officers in a position where they lack the resources necessary to confront a serious threat," Tisch said in the statement. "These changes will make us a stronger, more effective department."

Mamdani campaigned on disbanding the SRG during his contentious primary race.

"As Mayor, I will disband the SRG, which has cost taxpayers millions in lawsuit settlements + brutalized countless New Yorkers exercising their first amendment rights," Mamdani said in an X post after the SRG responded to a Teamsters strike in December 2024.

Several Democrat cities have rolled out similar programs, especially across the Pacific Northwest.

In October, Mamdani ordered the NYPD to conduct its first full review of its use-of-force policies since 2016.

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