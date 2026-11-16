Hillary Clinton names her preferred ‘leader of the free world’ — and he’s not even American

The title "leader of the free world" has generally been reserved for the American president, but some Americans would apparently prefer to look abroad for leadership.

Just as twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would not accept President Donald Trump as the legitimate leader of the United States, she recently revealed to MS NOW's Rachel Maddow that she also does not view him as leader of the free world.

'That is about being stronger together.'

During a gripe session at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center in New York City on Nov. 10, Maddow asked Clinton, "Do you think that there is a leader of the free world right now?"

Clinton — who in December 2021 assigned the "leader of the free world" title to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the great exacerbator of Europe's migrant crisis — answered by naming the prime minister of Canada. "Maybe Mark Carney," she replied.

"He's certainly articulating a vision of the free countries of the world and of the liberty-loving nations of the world that is about being stronger together," said Maddow.

Mark Carney — a self-identified "European" World Economic Forum regular whose work as governor of the Bank of England was widely criticized — took over the Liberal Party of Canada from Justin Trudeau and was sworn in as Canadian prime minister in March 2025.

RELATED: 'This is insane': Mark Carney slammed for overloading Canada with immigrants

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The man whom Clinton figures for the leader of the free world is presently

working to import millions of additional migrants to Canada despite a housing-affordability crisis;

racking up a massive deficit and flirting with higher interest rates;

presiding over spikes in various types of crime as well as an unemployment rate of 6.7%; and

chattering about sovereignty while developing the "deepest possible partnership ... short of accession" with the European Union.

A month ago, Carney was also celebrated by Hillary Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton. On October 20, Bill Clinton called Mark Carney "the most well-qualified leader in the world."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!