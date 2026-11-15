Jason Whitlock clashes with former NFL star over immigration: ‘I do’ want a ‘cookie-cutter culture’

Is America a melting pot — or are we becoming a nation of competing cultures with little holding them together?

Former NFL star Chad Brown believes America's diversity is its strength. But BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock isn't convinced, arguing that demographic milestones mean little if newcomers don't embrace the country's founding values.

Whitlock warns that America is importing people from cultures with vastly different values, including Somalia.

“Look, Somalia, you can go read books about it. The country where these people immigrate, it’s a very corrupt culture. It’s a very violent culture. And they don’t share our worldview,” he tells Brown.

“And there are things happening in Minnesota from the quality ‘learing’ centers and the corruption or whatever that seem to be a direct reflection of like, well, that’s the kind of thing that goes on in Somalia,” he continues, adding that he questions whether societies around the world successfully accommodate people with vastly different religious worldviews.

“When this country, in my view, was at its best, it was more predominantly Christian. Now we’ve invited in every religion under the world, and they’re getting into political office. They’re getting in positions of power in corporate America,” he says.

Whitlock argues that some immigrants aren't interested in assimilating into American culture but instead want to re-create their home countries here.

“They want to set up Little Somalia right there in Minnesota, and they want it to be just like Somalia but just with all the freedoms of America,” he tells Brown.

“There’s virtually no interest in assimilation,” he says, noting that some view it as “selling out to the white man.”

“That’s where I grow concerned about the rapid pace of immigration and demographic changes, and there is zero focus on assimilating into America. And there’s really focus on trying to prove just how terrible America has been and how people, everybody’s owed something,” he adds.

Brown pushes back, arguing that immigrants “try to form their own communities” rather than assimilate “for a sense of safety.”

“They are not accepted into the wider community. So it’s easier initially to make their own communities,” he tells Whitlock.

“America is a melting pot. It is the greatest experiment in the history of governance in our planet,” he continues.



“We don’t want a cookie-cutter culture,” he says.

“I do,” Whitlock fires back.

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