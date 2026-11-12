VIDEO: Mob of Muslim fighters jump Christian UFC star in brutal attack: 'What kind of man does this?!'

A gang attack on a popular UFC fighter has led to the arrest of 10 people, and it was all caught on video.

Ahead of a star-studded wrestling event set for this weekend, the mixed martial arts world was rocked by a brutal group assault led by a fighter from Dagestan, a Russian republic with a high Muslim population.

'You guys came from behind, bro.'

It all started in a Hilton hotel on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which has become a hub for martial arts since it opened its doors to UFC events during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Merab Dvalishvili — a devout Christian, Georgian national, and UFC star — said he was doing an interview with wrestling company RAF ahead of the event when he was approached by Usman Nurmagomedov, a member of one of the most prominent martial arts families in the world and a Muslim.

In a video allegedly taken by a member of Nurmagomedov's entourage, the 22-0 fighter walks up to the much smaller Dvalishvili and seemingly says something to him before slapping him across the face.

Dvalishvili backs off and covers his head before he is attacked twice more by two members of Nurmagomedov's crew, at which point the altercation turns into an all-out brawl, according to the video.

The violent incident reportedly led to 10 arrests, including the men from Nurmagomedov's side who reportedly filmed the attack.

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"The incident was a fighting over previous disputes between a number of individuals. It took place at the entrance of a hotel," Abu Dhabi police said in a statement, according to The National News.

Police said they would "deal firmly with behaviour that threatens public safety or disrupts public order."



Dvalishvili, who is 5 foot 6 inches and fights at 135 pounds, shot a video showcasing his injuries following the attack; Nurmagomedov is 5 foot 11 inches and fights at 155 pounds.

"Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends came like a snakes from behind," the Georgian said as his wounds were tended to.

"What kind of fighters you guys are? What kind of man does this, bro?!" he went on.

"You guys came from behind, bro. Then I don't know how many guys. ... All your friends waiting for us in the sneaky way?! Wow."

Dvalishvili is scheduled to wrestle at the RAF event on Saturday, as is Nurmagomedov's older brother, Umar.

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Reactions from the MMA world overwhelmingly condemned the attack, including recent UFC champion Ilia Topuria, also a Georgian, who said on X that Nurmagomedov had reportedly been "detained." Topuria called Nurmagomedov's group "a bunch of absolute cowards."

"I always thought you were a bunch of mediocre individuals. Now you've removed every last doubt. Honor, respect, and humility aren't words you preach. They’re values you live by. And you've shown none of them."

On the other side, fellow Dagestani and UFC champion Islam Makhachev wrote, "To those who are now condemning Usman and the guys and insulting them. Why were you silent when Merab hit a Dagestani wrestler for no reason and insulted his honor? The man approached him to talk with no ill intent," according to MMA Mania.

"What happened today was started by Merab in his own homeland when he took it upon himself to hit a guest and insult his mother," Makhachev added.

Makhachev is referring to a July incident in Georgia where Dvalishvili slapped a training partner of Nurmagomedov during another large group scuffle, footage showed.

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