'Protests are not unusual': NFL insists game in Paris will be completely safe — then cancels fan event

The NFL is all systems go for the regular-season game in Paris between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints.

Despite widespread destruction in the streets of France over the past week and an expectation that there will be unrest again this weekend, the NFL said there have been "no disruptions" to speak of league operations.

'We've made all the preparations.'

However, amid the league's attempt to calm nerves in recent days, the Steelers and the NFL have canceled a fan event at a bar in the Bastille area that was scheduled for the weekend because of security concerns.

"Following recent events in the Bastille neighborhood, and after careful consideration, we felt it appropriate not to move forward with the planned Steelers House fan event in Paris," the NFL said in a message to fans, per ESPN.

"Preparations for Sunday's NFL Paris game at Stade de France continue as planned," the statement added.

NFL fan events scheduled for Friday and Saturday are still expected to be held as planned, the league told OutKick.

The cancellation comes after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell delivered a series of odd remarks in which he said that security will be "very high" at the event, but there is essentially nothing to worry about.

"We've made all the preparations. We've been in touch with the appropriate authorities," Goodell said Wednesday, according to CNN, specifically claiming he has spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in recent days.

And even though Paris is just days removed from massive civil unrest, acts of vandalism, and fires set to government buildings, Goodell simply stated, "Protests are not unusual in France."

The commissioner added that he is looking forward to attending the game.

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The NFL has remained steadfast in its messaging surrounding the safety of the Paris game despite simultaneously increasing security.

"Preparations continue as scheduled for NFL events and the game at Stade de France next Sunday," the NFL said, according to reporter Adam Schefter. "We continue to work closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters. We are also providing the two clubs with regular updates. There's been no disruption or impact at league sites."

Schefter also reported that Saints executive Greg Bensel said he concurred with the NFL's decision to march forward with the game.

"Members of our football operations staff and internal security team have been on the ground in France for the past few days, and there has been no disruption or impact at any of our team sites," Bensel remarked.

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Stade de France. OEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images

Moreover, the NFL's executive vice president of club business, international, and league events has emphasized that league personnel and security have been on the ground for 10 days ensuring enhanced security around the event.

The executive, Peter O'Reilly, said the league was "obviously being very vigilant" in all of its planning and noted that a large soccer game between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona — two of the most popular teams in the world — had gone ahead earlier this week, at a different stadium.

The NFL has nine international games this season, its most ever, including inaugural games in Australia, Brazil, and France.

The overseas schedule has been widely criticized by analysts like former NFL coach Jon Gruden, who said the league should be growing the game in the United States first.

Radio hosts Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington said players should refuse to play in Paris.

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