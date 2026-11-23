Different sports have different atmospheres, and defensive end Nick Bosa paid the price for pointing that out during a recent press conference before an NFL game in Mexico.

Bosa traveled to Mexico City with the San Francisco 49ers to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and was on the receiving end of some Mexican boos over remarks he made days prior.

'If we could kind of teach them ...'

Ahead of the game at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico, Bosa told reporters that he wasn't too thrilled about how fans down south cheered the last time he played there.

After reporters lobbed questions pertaining to defensive schemes, self-improvement, and the altitude training needed for a game in Mexico City, Bosa was asked about how his body was handling being in a different country for the game.

Bosa explained that not much changes due to NFL operations being so efficient and that extra time in the hotel room allows him to get "locked in."

However, Bosa's next answer about fan atmosphere in Mexico City made some fans in the country uneasy. Pulling from his experience in 2022, when the 49ers played the Arizona Cardinals in Estadio Azteca, Bosa said the crowd noise was far too consistent and not reactive to any specific plays.

"I think we need some, like, information given to the fans so they know when to cheer because they just chant the whole time," Bosa said.

The 29-year-old added, "If we could kind of teach them — no offense to them in their soccer-cheering techniques — if they could cheer when we're on defense, that would be great."

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The fans in Mexico City were not pleased and let Bosa hear it multiple times on Sunday.

Videos captured loud boos when Bosa first hit the field for warm-ups, and the boos got heavier when the big screen showed off footage of his highlights.

In one video, Bosa was shown walking around on the field as the crowd rained a monsoon of boos upon him. The Florida native simply threw a thumbs up in the air, seemingly in response, before taking a knee.

ESPN described Bosa as being "heavily booed" on Sunday night and asked a 49ers fan named Helena her thoughts on the ordeal. The 49ers fan claimed that Bosa should be adapting to supporters from other cultures.

"I don't know why if he is coming to a foreign country that he needs to criticize us like that," the woman said. "I am a Niner fan for life, but I think he should be able to adapt to different fan cultures."

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Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

No amount of boos could prevent Bosa's defense from crushing the Vikings, whose only touchdown came in the first quarter.

As part of a defensive showcase, the 49ers scored on an interception in the second quarter and forced a key fumble in the third quarter, holding the Vikings to a scoreless second half.

Although the 49ers dominated in a 35-10 win, Bosa did not get any tackles during the game.

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