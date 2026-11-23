Critics online questioned why Fred Warner and other 49ers were waving a foreign flag before the highly anticipated matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

Some accused Warner of being disloyal to the U.S. for waving the Mexican flag at the international game in Mexico City, while others blamed the league for what they perceived as an insult.

'Maybe he could get on a soccer team down there.'

"It's funny, I never see NFL players running out with American flags," responded one critic on the X platform. "You don't hate the NFL enough!"

"Deeeeeeeeport him to Mexico. Maybe he could get on a soccer team down there," said another detractor.

"Thank you NFL for reminding me exactly why I stopped watching/supporting the 49ers and the NFL," read another post.

The pertinent context missing from some of the outrage is that Warner's maternal grandfather was from Mexico. His father is African-American and Panamanian, ESPN reported.

Warner, who was born and raised in San Marcos in Southern California, got a roar of approval from the audience at the stadium as the 49ers have grown a large fan base in Mexico.

"When the schedule came out and I knew I had the ability to come back and play in Mexico after the love that they showed me, they showed our team back in 2022, it was definitely one I had circled," said Warner, according to 49ers Webzone.

"I always try to represent all parts of myself the right way — being of high character, playing the right way on the field, and making sure that the fans of Mexico can be proud of the product that I put out there," he added.

George Kittle, the 49ers' star tight end, ran out onto the field with a Mexican flag as well. He also walked into the stadium wearing a Mexican wrestling mask and celebrated his touchdowns with a reference to Mexican wrestler Pentagon Jr.

Those antics prompted a joke from 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan after the game.

"I was just thrown off when George ran out with the Mexican flag," Shanahan said to reporters. “I didn’t know he was Mexican."

Kittle was born in Madison, Wisconsin, and raised in Iowa.

The 49ers went on to stomp the Vikings, 35-10, and improved their record to 9-1, tied for best in the league.

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Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

The victory helped drown out some of the outrage against Nick Bosa, who offended many Mexican fans by suggesting that they needed to learn to cheer only when their team is on defense. He was booed by some in the stadium when he stepped onto the field, and he responded by giving them a thumbs up.

Warner, Kittle, and star quarterback Brock Purdy also wore Mexican sombreros in a post-game interview with Melissa Stark.

"The fans of Mexico, I cannot thank you enough, if you're hearing this, for your support," said Warner to Stark, "and just the energy that they brought throughout the entire game. They're a huge reason why we won."

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