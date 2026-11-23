The Democrat-controlled 117th Congress passed consequential legislation without having a quorum present, thereby violating the U.S. Constitution, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled.

Following that en banc ruling on Friday, numerous provisions within the costly spending bill may now be at risk of being overturned.

How it started

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration in 2023 over the ratification and implementation of the $1.7 trillion Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2023, which contained the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act among other controversial elements.

'There were 987 roll call votes with proxies and a total of 49,470 proxy votes cast.'

Texas sought an injunction against the enforcement of the PWFA and a declaration that the overarching spending bill was unlawful.

Texas' original complaint noted that when the House under then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) voted to accept the Senate's amendments to the gargantuan spending bill on Dec. 23, 2022, only 201 of the House members were present — less than half of the members required for a quorum. A total of 226 members voted through designated proxies.

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At the time, a House rule leftover from COVID permitted absent members to vote by proxy. However, the lawsuit emphasized that the "Constitution defines absent members as excluded from 'a Quorum to do Business' and therefore unauthorized to vote to enact legislation — by 'proxy' or otherwise."

The Quorum Clause in Article I, Section 5 of the U.S. Constitution states:

Each House shall be the Judge of the Elections, Returns and Qualifications of its own Members, and a Majority of each shall constitute a Quorum to do Business; but a smaller Number may adjourn from day to day, and may be authorized to compel the Attendance of absent Members, in such Manner, and under such Penalties as each House may provide.

According to a December 2022 House report, "From the start of the 117th Congress, through December 23, 2022, there were 987 roll call votes with proxies and a total of 49,470 proxy votes cast."

Democrat members accounted for 72.41% of all proxy votes from January 2021 until January 2022, reported the Ripon Society.

On Feb. 27, 2024, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas agreed with Paxton's assessment, asserting that "the House cannot count members voting by proxy to constitute a constitutionally compliant quorum," and the act in question "passed in violation of the Constitution's Quorum Clause."

The Biden administration appealed the ruling to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Still unlawful

In the case now known as State of Texas v. Blanche, the appellate court issued its ruling on Friday, affirming the lower court's ruling that the Quorum Clause does not allow proxies to be included when establishing a quorum.

"The Clause's text, context, original understanding, and unbroken historical application all indicate that Members of Congress must be present for quorum purposes — as the Supreme Court expressly held over 125 years ago, and as Congress has done ever since the Founding," the majority said in its decision. "'Proxy presence' does not count.

"While the chambers of the legislature have much discretion regarding their rules of procedure, the Quorum Clause’s constraints on congressional power cannot be circumvented by congressional fiat."

Matthew Spalding, Kirby professor in constitutional government at Hillsdale College, told Blaze News, "This is an important decision in favor of congressional responsibility."

"Proxy-voting in Congress violates both the letter and the spirit of the Constitution: A quorum clearly means a quorum of those physically present, and just as Congress can’t delegate its powers, so a congressman can’t delegate his constitutional duty to vote," added Spalding.

Chance Weldon, director of litigation at the Texas Public Policy Foundation that served as co-counsel for Texas in the case, stated, "Congress let its members phone it in while it passed one of the largest spending bills in American history, long after the rest of the country had gone back to work."

"Whatever you think of what was in that bill, Americans deserve a Congress that follows the Constitution before it spends their money and rewrites the rules of their workplaces," said Weldon.

Fifth Circuit Judge James Graves Jr., an Obama appointee, said in a dissenting opinion that "even though less than a majority was physically present at the time of the vote, no Member objected that a quorum was lacking."

In addition to downplaying the unconstitutionality at hand and claiming the Quorum Clause "does not require physical presence for a house of Congress to conduct business," Graves expressed concern that the majority's conclusion is "expansive."

Graves noted that while Texas was granted an injunction only with regard to the enforcement of the PWFA, "there is no explanation offered to explain why, if the entirety of the statute was unconstitutionally passed, this court's judgment should be limited only to one small sliver of the multi-trillion dollar bill."

The Obama judge noted, for instance, that the spending bill "also includes provisions that provide health, mental health, and educational benefits to veterans, including the GI Bill National Emergency Extended Deadline Act, the VA Beneficiary Debt Collection Improvement Act, the Support the Resiliency of Our Nation’s Great Veterans Act, and the Joseph Maxwell Cleland and Robert Joseph Dole Memorial Veterans Benefits and Health Care Improvement Act."

Yale Law professor William Eskridge told the Boston Globe that the court's decision "will have dramatic and destructive real-world consequences."

The Justice Department told Blaze News that it has no additional information to provide at this time.

John Eastman, founding director of the Claremont Institute’s Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence, similarly welcomed the Fifth Circuit’s decision but told Blaze News that "there is another doctrine that needs to be considered, which is the enrolled bill doctrine."

"That doctrine holds that courts are not to look behind an enrolled bill for compliance with voting rules in order to assess whether a statute is valid. I’d like to see that doctrine overturned," said Eastman. "The Fifth Circuit did a good job explaining why it did not preclude its review in this case, and that is huge. But that’s where the fight will be when the case goes up to SCOTUS."

Editor’s note: This article has been edited after publication to incorporate comment from John Eastman.