Georgia Democratic Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms told supporters last week that her transition team "encompasses the best of who we are." Apparently, that includes a MAGA critic, a former rival, and several dead Democrats.

The original list of Bottoms' transition team co-chairs and honorary co-chairs included former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones (R), former U.S. Sen. Max Cleland, and Georgia Congressman John Lewis (D), reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It apparently also included Georgia Congressman David Scott (D).

Bottoms' office ... told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the list was posted accidentally then quickly corrected.

The inclusion of these names raised eyebrows.

After all, Lewis died in July 2020, Cleland died in November 2021, and Scott died in April. Lewis was described as "late" and listed as "in memoriam," though Cleland and Scott were not, according to a screenshot of the original list.

Former state Rep. Jones is still alive and a former Democrat. However, for years, he has been a Trump-supporting MAGA Republican. He lost a bid for Georgia secretary of state in the GOP primary runoff in June.

In June 2021, he claimed that "Bottoms will let thugs burn down Atlanta, gun each other down in the street, and refuse to do a damn thing."

Jones may have been mistakenly included instead of Democratic state Sen. Harold Jones II, whose name did not appear in the original list but is now named as an honorary co-chair.

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Bottoms' list also apparently named Atlanta City Councilwoman Mary Norwood as an honorary co-chair. Norwood is a former rival who lost to Bottoms by less than a percentage point in the 2017 Atlanta mayoral runoff election.

Bottoms' office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment but previously told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the list was posted accidentally then quickly corrected.

Lewis, Cleland, and Norwood no longer appear on the list. Numerous other names that apparently showed up on the previous list have similarly been dropped, including former Rep. Jim Marshall (D-Ga.), former Atlanta Mayors Shirley Franklin and Kasim Reed, and failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D).

Despite the corrections, the governor-elect still has at least one controversial co-chair on her transition team: Tyler Perry, a filmmaker who is battling a pair of lawsuits alleging sexual assault. Perry has denied the accusations.

Regarding the backlash over her choice to add Perry to her team, Bottoms told "The Streetz Morning Takeover" that "Tyler is, one, a great friend. He's a great human being. He has a multi-billion-dollar business in the heart of Atlanta. He does a lot on behalf of community. He employs a lot of people. He supports a lot of small businesses over at his studios. So it makes sense that he would be a part of it."

Bottoms is set to take power on Jan. 11, 2027.