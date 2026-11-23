When people imagine Islam overtaking Christianity, they envision jihadis, violence, and terror, but what if the reality of such a scenario is much quieter?

According to a Nov. 18 Pew Research Center report , Islam is set to overtake Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2035.

How is this going to happen?

“The home and the heart,” says BlazeTV host Glenn Beck.

“In the home, they will overtake Christianity simply by having more children than we are. Between 2020 and 2025, the Muslim fertility rate was 3.1 children per woman compared to 2.5 in the Christian rate,” he says. “They own the future because they are raising the future.”

Between 2020 and 2070, the Muslim population is projected to gain 1.6 billion people through natural population change, compared with 792 million among Christians, the study says.

As for the “heart,” Muslims are projected to see a net loss of “8 million people through religious switching compared with a staggering loss of 105 million among Christians, many of whom are expected to abandon their faith for no religious affiliation,” Glenn says.

“Christianity is going to be conquered by one person at a time losing their faith. And you know why? Because we don’t live our faith. We don’t know our faith. We don’t practice our faith,” he says. “Really, we don’t have to be conquered. We’re surrendering.”





The good news, Glenn says, is that the solution must happen on a micro level — “one person, one family at a time.”

“You don’t have to conquer the global caliphate. You just have to guard and grow your family. … You just have to show up for church, show up for the people in church, show up for the people who didn’t go to church,” Glenn says. “The real fight is in small acts of faith every single day.”

“The future belongs to people who show up,” he continues, “and we’re not showing up.”

But Glenn makes clear that the battle against radical Islam is not a battle against all Muslims, and he points to history to make his case.

He tells the story of Abd al-Qadir, a devout Muslim scholar and Algerian emir who spent 15 years at war with the French army and was later exiled to Damascus. In July 1860, a mob stormed the city’s Christian quarter, burning churches and killing thousands.

“He sends his men into Damascus, into the burning streets. They gather up all the Christians, the families, the priests, the nuns, and he brings them to his palace behind the walls. When the mob arrives at his door demanding them because they’re going to slaughter them, he refuses,” Glenn says. “He says, ‘These are my guests, and if you want them, you’re going to have to come through me.’”

“Thousands lived because one Muslim would not let his faith be turned into a weapon,” he adds.

Abd al-Qadir’s heroism didn’t go unnoticed in America. Abraham Lincoln sent him a pair of pistols, and years earlier, settlers in Iowa had named the town of Elkader after him.

“Every faith has its al-Qadir, and every faith has its mob,” Glenn says.

“The question is never which religion do you belong to. It’s which side of the door you’re standing on.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.