Christianity has been the world's largest religion for centuries. According to new projections from the Pew Research Center, that distinction will soon belong to Islam.

Muslims are expected to outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035. By 2070, there could be more than 3.6 billion Muslims, compared with just under 3 billion Christians.

"The biggest problem in the West is that we've forgotten our story."

Christianity will keep growing, too. Pew projects a 30% increase in the global Christian population between 2020 and 2070, compared with 80% for Islam.

Much of Christianity's growth, however, will take place in Africa. In the West, the picture is considerably less encouraging.

More babies, fewer believers

The main reason for Islam's faster growth is that Muslims are having more children. Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 for Christian women and 1.6 for women belonging to all other religious groups combined.

Religious conversion plays a much smaller role. Pew projects that Christianity will lose a net 105 million adherents through religious switching between 2020 and 2070, most of them becoming religiously unaffiliated. Islam is expected to lose about 8 million.

The number of Christians converting to Islam and Muslims converting to Christianity will be almost identical: roughly 9 million in each direction.

In the West, Christianity's greatest demographic rival is not Islam but unbelief.

Losing the majority

The United States had the world's largest Christian population in 2020, with 217 million. By 2070, Pew expects that number to fall to 174 million — the largest numerical decline of any country.

Christians will still be America's largest religious group, but they will no longer constitute a majority. About 41% of Americans are projected to have no religious affiliation.

Britain's outlook is bleaker still.

According to the Times, Christians made up 49.4% of the British population in 2020. By 2070, that figure is expected to fall to 25.4%. More than half of Britons will have no religious affiliation, while the Muslim share of the population will rise from 6.4% to 16%.

Across Europe, the Muslim population share is projected to more than double, from 6% to 13%. But the religiously unaffiliated are making even greater gains. By 2070, roughly one-third of Europeans are expected to belong to no religion. In Britain and France, they will constitute a majority.

RELATED: DON'T MENTION THE ISLAM: John Cleese versus Britain's new sacred cows

Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

A loss to society

The prospect of a post-Christian West concerns more than churchgoers.

In a November 19 column for the Times, Catholic writer Melanie McDonagh argued that the collapse of Christian belief represents a loss to society as a whole.

Earlier this year, British Christian apologist Andy Bannister offered a more pointed diagnosis.

"The biggest problem in the West is that we've forgotten our story," he told an Evangelical Alliance webinar in June.

Bannister, director of the Solas Centre for Public Christianity, argued that British Christians have become increasingly reluctant to defend or even explain their beliefs, particularly when dealing with Islam.

"The Church has generally done, I think, with the greatest respect, a pretty bad job at equipping people to engage their Muslim[ ] friends and neighbors," he said. "By contrast … many mosques teach their people how to engage with Christians."

His prescription was a more confident, demanding Christianity. "Let's rewild Christianity," he urged. "It cost God something. And it's costly for us too, because if we're truly going to follow, it may not be comfortable."

Elsewhere, Christianity's prospects look much brighter.

The new Christian world

Sub-Saharan Africa's Christian population is expected to grow by 129% by 2070. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, with a projected 299 million Christians, will overtake the United States as the country with the world's largest Christian population.

By then, more than half of the world's Christians will live in sub-Saharan Africa. Islam is growing even faster in the region, with its population expected to increase by 166%.

Of course, demographic projections are not prophecies. They depend on current trends in fertility, migration, and religious switching continuing for decades. A religious revival, among other developments, could substantially change the outcome.

For now, though, Christianity appears headed toward a peculiar future: More Christians than ever, but fewer of them in the countries that once considered themselves the heart of Christendom.

For centuries, Europeans and Americans sent missionaries to Africa to spread the gospel. In another generation or two, the missionaries may be coming the other way.