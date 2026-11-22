Jeremy Latcham was 6 years old when his pastor showed him "Top Gun."

This was an unlikely choice of entertainment at the Nazarene church in Chandler, Oklahoma, where Latcham grew up. The denomination discouraged moviegoing, and as Latcham remembers it, his pastor wasn't even supposed to own a VCR.

'It wasn't like instilling faith per se,' Latcham recalled, 'but it was like instilling redemptive qualities into these characters.'

But for some reason, the Rev. Steve Profett decided to screen the Tom Cruise blockbuster for his son Luke and Luke's best friend, young Jeremy.

"Oh, I want to make movies," Latcham remembers thinking.

Four decades later, the boy who discovered Hollywood through a pastor's illicit VCR is about to take charge of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the DC universe.

On November 9, Skydance announced that Latcham will become president and chief creative officer of DC Studios on December 1, replacing James Gunn and Peter Safran after four years running the studio.

The announcement sent some DC fans digging through Latcham's past interviews, where they discovered that the incoming studio chief is a practicing Christian. Online, some worried that his religious convictions would mean the end of DC's darker, more irreverent fare, including "Peacemaker" and "Creature Commandos."

It's an odd concern, considering that Latcham has been helping make superhero movies since before the Marvel Cinematic Universe existed. He joined Marvel Studios in 2004 and helped develop "Iron Man," "The Avengers," "Guardians of the Galaxy," and other films that made superheroes Hollywood's biggest attraction. And as he tells it, his faith was already informing the way he approached those stories.

Would Grandma like it?

In June, Latcham appeared on "The Bible Bros Podcast," where he spoke with hosts Billy Hallowell and Dalton Harper about his faith, his years at Marvel, and Hollywood's apparent disinterest in entertaining ordinary Americans.

Latcham's route to Hollywood was hardly conventional. His father worked on oil rigs, and the family spent years in Venezuela and Colombia before returning to Oklahoma. Desperate to break into the movie business, Latcham once applied for a job at Tulsa Industrial Film, only to discover that the company made shrink-wrap.

His first actual production job was on a commercial for Mazzio's Pizza. Latcham operated a leaf blower to make two actors appear to be bungee-jumping toward an enormous serving of marinara sauce.

Eventually he made it to Los Angeles, joining Marvel Studios in 2004. By the time the company began production on "Iron Man," its first self-produced feature, Latcham was working closely with director Jon Favreau on the film that would launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During production, Latcham kept making an observation that became a running joke among his colleagues.

"I don't know if my grandma would like that."

His Oklahoma grandparents became an unlikely presence in the editing room. Favreau and others teased him about whether particular jokes or scenes would pass muster with Granny and Pep, whom they insisted on calling Meemaw and Peepaw.

Latcham had a larger audience in mind. The Marvel films, Latcham explained, were meant to offer more than action and spectacle. Would the movie work for people outside Hollywood's cultural bubble? Would an ordinary family find something worthwhile in it?

When "Iron Man" opened in 2008, he got his answer. Latcham's grandmother called to tell him that her pastor had preached about the movie. He didn't know Latcham had worked on it. He had simply recognized in Tony Stark's transformation a story of redemption worth sharing with his congregation.

"It wasn't like instilling faith per se," Latcham recalled, "but it was like instilling redemptive qualities into these characters." That became the guidepost for MCU storytelling. The Marvel films, Latcham explained, were meant to offer "heart, humor, [and] spectacle in that order." He wanted audiences to recognize something of themselves in flawed characters struggling to become better people.

Escape from LA

Latcham's own faith took a more circuitous route. Raised in the Nazarene church, he attended missionary congregations while living in South America. Later, in Tulsa and Los Angeles, he drifted in and out of church. Becoming a father prompted him to take Christianity more seriously again.

He and his wife eventually moved their family to Austin, Texas, where they attend Austin Ridge Bible Church and send their daughter to a Christian school. Latcham had reservations about leaving Los Angeles. Would he still be able to work in Hollywood from Texas?

"I trust that God's got us," he told the podcast.

Latcham left Marvel in 2017 to establish his own production company and continued making major studio pictures, including "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." But he increasingly wanted to make movies with deeper personal meaning.

He began working with the Wonder Project, the faith-and-family entertainment company behind "House of David" and "Sarah's Oil." The ambition, he explained, was to become "the HBO for the faith and family audience ... to make movies and television shows that restore faith in things worth believing in."

That included faith in God, country, family, fatherhood, and American institutions.

He eventually teamed up with comedian Nate Bargatze on "The Breadwinner," a family comedy about a successful car salesman who discovers that bringing home a paycheck isn't the same as being a father.

Latcham believed audiences wanted more movies like it. Hollywood was another matter.

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Doing lunch

"I think there are movies that are like cool to talk about at lunch in Brentwood," Latcham told the podcast.

He described executives eager to work with fashionable directors on edgy projects, while making a family comedy set in Nashville carried considerably less prestige.

"It's not cool to be like, 'Oh yeah, I'm making a family comedy,'" he said.

Latcham isn't opposed to challenging films. He'd simply like to see Hollywood return to some of the genres it has largely abandoned: family comedies, PG romantic comedies, G-rated live-action movies.

But he also believes audiences have a responsibility to support the movies they say they want.

"If you want this stuff to exist, you gotta get off the couch and go watch it," he told listeners.

"We gotta make the culture better day by day."

Back to superheroes

Now Latcham is returning to the business that made him famous.

He hasn't announced plans to make Superman explicitly religious or retire Batman from his darker adventures. Gunn and Safran will remain creatively involved in projects already under way, including Gunn's Superman sequel, "Man of Tomorrow."

For all the alarm over Latcham's Christianity, he's hardly an unknown quantity. His ideas about heroism, redemption, and mass entertainment helped fuel the Marvel boom that made superhero movies Hollywood's biggest attraction. With the genre now struggling to recapture that success, those same ideas might be just what it needs to thrive again.