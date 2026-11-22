Maryland resident Taylor Frazier McCollum was struggling to pay her rent when she learned that developers planned a $5 billion data center campus near her home, on the site of the abandoned Landover Mall. Her reaction was immediate: “Oh, hell no.” She started a petition that eventually collected more than 25,000 signatures. Today, the project is stalled, and the old mall site remains an empty monument to missed opportunity.

McCollum's campaign wasn't quite the spontaneous, one-woman uprising portrayed in admiring coverage. A Washington Free Beacon investigation found that the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a Marxist-Leninist organization with ties to a pro-China funding network, promoted her petition, amplified her videos, and put its logo on signs at demonstrations. Those connections deserve scrutiny, especially as China presses its own advantage in artificial intelligence.

If Big Tech wants to build the infrastructure needed to compete, it has to win support from the people who live near it and the workers whose futures it will transform. Listen to them.

Yet McCollum didn't shut down the project by herself. Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy suspended processing permits in 2025, and county leaders have prolonged the pause. The County Council later approved a separate two-year moratorium on new data center applications. Elected officials made those decisions. They listened to the protests, and developers failed to persuade them otherwise.

Conservative commentators, including Ben Shapiro and Charles C. W. Cooke of National Review, have had a field day with the spectacle. Here was the chance to redevelop a derelict site, create jobs, and produce tax revenue for a financially troubled county. Instead, the investment is on hold while its opponents celebrate another victory over Big Tech.

There is plenty to criticize about the anti-data-center crusade, including alarmist claims about pollution and the idea that a vacant mall property is somehow preferable to productive use. The involvement of an organization with ties to a pro-China network also deserves scrutiny. But another question should be keeping technology executives awake: Why are the people who might benefit from these projects so easily persuaded to oppose them?

Data-center opposition has become a political force far beyond Landover. Democrats have campaigned against new facilities, while skeptical Republicans worry about the strain on power grids and the growing influence of companies that seem to answer to no one. The industry cannot dismiss this as an ideological tantrum. According to the Associated Press, about three-quarters of voters in the 2026 midterms opposed having a new data center built in their community. The industry's defenders can call these voters misguided. There are a lot of them, and they can vote.

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Telling them they are too ignorant to recognize their own interests is a losing public relations strategy.

Consider the pitch that residents typically hear. A data center will bring millions in investment, improve the local tax base, and provide jobs. Those are substantial benefits, assuming the promises hold up. But they can sound abstract to families wondering whether their electric bills will rise, whether construction will disrupt their neighborhood, or how many permanent jobs the facility will actually provide. They see an enormous building full of computers. Where, exactly, is their share of the bargain? And if the answer is that property taxes will eventually improve county services, executives should explain when, how much, and for whom. Vague promises are easy for critics to puncture.

A company able to spend billions on a data center should be able to spend a fraction of that on visible local benefits. Offer scholarships and technical training. Supply computers to schools. Build a playground, improve roads, and fund apprenticeships for the workers who will build and maintain the facility. Publish credible estimates of jobs, taxes, water consumption, and electricity demand.

Better still, put the commitments into an enforceable agreement that residents can read. Brookings has outlined precisely this approach. In Lancaster, Pennsylvania, developers and local officials reached an agreement setting limits on water consumption and noise while establishing other operating requirements. Nothing prevents more companies from making such deals before anger hardens into opposition. That is what serious community engagement looks like, not another advertisement praising the miracle of AI.

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Nor can executives ignore what artificial intelligence is doing to their own customers and workers. Companies have announced layoffs while citing AI. Workers who have lost their livelihoods are unlikely to be comforted by predictions that automation will eventually make everyone richer. The gains may come later. Their mortgage is due now.

The industry's defenders sometimes behave as though every critic must be an economic illiterate, a radical, or a useful idiot for Beijing. Some organized opponents may deserve that description. Most Americans who worry about rising prices or job security do not. Treat them all alike, and the opposition will have no trouble recruiting converts.

China has no intention of putting its own AI ambitions on hold while American companies argue with county councils. If Big Tech wants to build the infrastructure needed to compete, it has to win support from the people who live near it and the workers whose futures it will transform. Listen to them. Make tangible commitments. Deliver on them. Otherwise, the next data center fight may end just like Landover's — with a vacant lot and an industry wondering why no one appreciates its generosity.