What was billed as a purely grassroots revolt against a $5 billion data center in Landover, Maryland, looks far less organic on closer inspection. While local advocates like Taylor Frazier McCollum claim their opposition is strictly homegrown, the campaign's mind-boggling momentum — racking up over 25,000 petition signatures — relied heavily on viral amplification from the Party for Socialism and Liberation, an activist outfit whose name links "socialism" and "liberation" with the same confidence as "jumbo shrimp" or "friendly fire.” In addition to the ridiculous branding, the group also appears to be bankrolled by Neville Roy Singham, an American millionaire closely tied to the Communist Party of China.

Even setting aside the distinct possibility of hidden financial backing, the rhetoric surrounding the project is entirely detached from reality. Celebrating the derailment of the facility planned for the long-vacant, dilapidated site crying out for investment, campaigners have gone so far as to compare their zoning battle to Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights struggle.

Skeptics have every right to demand receipts.

America has staged plenty of preposterous political spectacles. But this performance earns not only a round of applause but a standing ovation for shameless theatrical inflation. Public meetings were stormed, and the developer was successfully chased out of town. Residents are perfectly entitled to make their objections heard. Still, comparing a squabble over server racks and zoning permits to Selma requires a complete lack of perspective.

Behind the histrionics lies a far more relatable, deeply American hypocrisy. Everyone loves the cloud, as long as it rains elsewhere.

Arrogance versus foolishness

We spend our waking hours glued to screens streaming movies, trading stocks, ordering groceries, and asking AI if we should leave our partners, yet treat the actual machinery that makes this magic possible like a toxic waste dump. "The cloud" isn't an ethereal mist floating benignly above the atmosphere, but millions of square feet of windowless concrete, cooling towers, copper wiring, and diesel backup generators. Consumers demand instant medical breakthroughs. They expect seamless online banking and lag-free video calls, while throwing a fit the moment a tech company tries to build something within 20 miles of their cul-de-sac.

Of course, the tech industry does itself absolutely no favors when it waltzes into small towns expecting red carpets and absolute submission. Skeptics have every right to demand receipts, because the environmental and financial costs are entirely real. Data centers are ferocious consumers of power and water. These facilities could devour roughly 17% of America’s total electricity by 2030. Meanwhile, researchers estimate direct water consumption for cooling has surged past 17 billion gallons a year.

When a massive facility plugs into a local grid, ordinary families shouldn't have to subsidize the electrical upgrades on their monthly utility bills. Nor should local politicians hand out lavish, multi-decade tax breaks to trillion-dollar corporations that create only a handful of permanent security and maintenance jobs once the construction crews pack up. Demand transparency. Force companies to pay for their own grid expansions, adopt closed-loop water cooling, and contribute real money to the local economy.

RELATED: Democrat tycoon buys top home security company — to train his business partner's AI

Tomsmith585/Getty Images

Recognizing a problem, however, is an argument for smart regulation, not a glorified suicide pact. Jetliners burn fuel, yet very few sane people object to the building of airports. Power plants emit carbon, yet few activists are OK with the idea of living by candlelight. The goal is managing the footprint, not pretending the modern economy can run on good intentions and solar-powered calculators.

Unfortunately, America has perfected the art of turning practical engineering problems into ideological blood sports. Whenever a shovel threatens to hit dirt, the familiar chorus of "not in my back yard" strikes up a familiar tune. Across the country, voters claim they want cheaper housing, faster transit, abundant energy, and thriving communities — right up until someone proposes building an apartment complex, a transmission line, or a data center near their zip code. Maryland, by chasing away a multibillion-dollar investment, leaves the community with the exact same nasty asphalt of an abandoned shopping mall, minus the tax revenue. Saying "no" is easy; explaining what replaces the neglected nightmare is noticeably harder.

Lazy arguments are losing arguments

To make matters worse, defenders of these projects often rely on Washington's laziest argument: "If we don't build it, China will win."

That line might play well at defense contractor cocktail parties, but it falls completely flat at a town hall in Prince George's County. Nobody in suburban Maryland will cheerfully accept higher electric bills and potential water shortages just to give a Silicon Valley billionaire a six-month lead over Beijing in chatbot development. National security matters, certainly, and ceding tech dominance to a ruthless rival would be a strategic disaster. Still, waving the Chinese flag is not a substitute for a fair business deal. Americans need tangible, kitchen-table reasons to support heavy infrastructure, such as lower property taxes, funded schools, modernized local grids, and strict environmental guardrails.

Americans shouldn't have to choose between Beijing-style bulldozing and American-style regulatory paralysis. China can throw up a power plant or a computing hub overnight because nobody there can sue the government or complain to a zoning board. If they do, they mysteriously disappear for an extended period of time, perhaps forever. Nobody in the United States wants to trade away property rights or democratic accountability for faster downloads. But accountability cannot mean an endless, weaponized veto where every project dies by a thousand procedural cuts.

Common ground is possible. It's waiting for the adults to reclaim the room. Let tech giants build the infrastructure the modern economy desperately needs, and make them pay full price for the privilege of doing so. Require ironclad guarantees that residential utility rates won't skyrocket. Mandate water-efficient cooling. Tie tax incentives to strict, verifiable community benefits. Set firm, reasonable permitting deadlines so projects aren't litigated into bankruptcy.

America used to be a nation that could fill the skyline with high-rises, span continents by rail, and put men on the moon without comparing zoning approvals to a biblical plague. The greatest nation on the planet can build the backbone of the 21st century without losing its mind — or canonizing every NIMBY with a poster board as the next Martin Luther King.