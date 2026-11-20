A relentless series of investigations into H-1B visa abuse in businesses in Texas has led to a prestigious journalism award for BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales and senior producer Chris Sarabi.

Gonzales uncovered numerous cases of alleged abuse and fraud by Texas businesses that often hired foreign workers.

'It’s very rewarding to see my hard work in uncovering H-1B fraud being recognized.'

She and Sarabi were awarded the Dao Prize for Multimedia Reporting at a ceremony Thursday in Washington, D.C. The National Journalism Center claimed they won "for their dogged investigation of H1B visa abuse in Texas."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) issued civil investigative demands into nearly 30 businesses following some of Gonzales' reporting.

"I will not allow the H-1B program to be abused by bad actors seeking to use it as a loophole for allowing foreign nationals to invade Texas," said Paxton in the April 2026 announcement. "My office will continue working to uncover and put an end to fraud within the H-1B program."

Some of the businesses were accused of creating "ghost offices" in order to sponsor foreign workers.

"I want to thank @SaraGonzalesTX for her efforts in exposing H-1B fraud across the state," Paxton added on X.

In one of the investigations, Gonzales personally confronted Nagarjuna Reddy Sakam, the director of Great America Technologies, with evidence that the company might be involved in fraud.

Sakam, an Indian national, threatened to sue Gonzales and then reportedly fled to India and began winding down his business operations in the U.S.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also ordered a freeze on new H-1B visa petitions at state agencies and public universities after reports of fraud and abuse in the program.

RELATED: BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales' investigation has Indian H-1B sponsor panicking

"It’s very rewarding to see my hard work in uncovering H-1B fraud being recognized alongside so many other great journalists," said Gonzales when she was announced as a finalist.

Other Dao Prize winners included Nick Shirley for his investigation into Minnesota day-care fraud and Luke Rosiak of the Daily Wire for his Ohio "Medicaid Millions" series.

Editor’s note: Blaze News editor in chief Christopher Bedford is a member of the Dao Prize committee. Like the other members of the committee, he is unable to vote on nominations from his own organization.

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