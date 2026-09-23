BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales' investigation has Indian H-1B sponsor panicking

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales' investigation into H-1B fraud in Texas has apparently left one alleged Indian fraudster so shaken that he announced that he was shutting down his company, according to a former employee.

Great America Technologies Inc. claims on its website that it "is a Global Management Consulting, Technology Services and Business Process Outsourcing Company. Our headquarter is at Plano, Texas, USA."

'If he has not done any wrong, why should he do that decision?'

State records show that the company, which has an active right to transact business in Texas, was formed in April 2017. It also received two Paycheck Protection Program loans during the pandemic that were later forgiven

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' H-1B Employer Datahub shows that the company has had 33 H-1B beneficiaries approved, including three so far in 2026.

Earlier this year, Gonzales attempted to visit the company's headquarters but discovered that the address listed on the website actually belonged to a different business.

Gonzales claimed at the time that the company was initially formed "with officers from Andhra Pradesh, India. They moved to Razor Boulevard allegedly in 2019, and in 2024, the previous owners ... removed themselves as the directors and listed Nagarjuna Reddy Sakam as shareholder and director."

When the BlazeTV host paid Sakam a visit, he denied employing the number of H-1B workers suggested in the H-1B employer database and lashed out, saying, "Who the f**k are you come ask all these things?" He also accused Gonzales of "creating nonsense."

No doubt to Sakam's chagrin, Gonzales kept digging and found that Sakam had allegedly failed to pay at least one of his H-1B workers his salary.

Blaze News did not immediately receive a response from Great America Technologies.

RELATED: DOL takes action after Sara Gonzales' latest exposé of alleged H-1B fraud: 'Walls are closing in, Mohammad'

A former Great America Technologies employee who came to the U.S. on an H-1B visa claimed to Gonzales that in addition to allegedly failing to pay him on time and sometimes at all, the company told him he had to pay USCIS fees and attorney's fees and collected thousands of dollars to that end.

It is illegal for an employer to take payment from people to sponsor them for visas or to offset USCIS filing fees and attorney's fees by withholding an employee's salary or demanding reimbursement.

The former employee alleged that the company told him they would reimburse him after he had worked there for a set period of time.

"These people are taking the advantage and they are sucking the blood from their employees," he told Gonzales.

According to the former employee, Gonzales' previous line of questioning about Great America Technologies so rattled Sakam that "he got afraid. ... He started to exit from this company."

He "invited [a] couple of his employees to his home," the former employee claimed to Gonzales, and told them "you have to [leave] our company within the next couple of days. I am going to shut down my company."

"If he has not done any wrong, why should he do that decision?" said the employee.

The former employee further alleged that Sakam revoked his H-1B visa and threatened to call U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on him.

Gonzales and her team later learned that the five-bedroom house that Sakam apparently occupied is now listed for sale on Zillow.

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